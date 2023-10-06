Nothing is more mind-boggling than the smoothie menu board at a cafe. There are a host of green smoothies, fruit smoothies, and protein smoothies — and each one promises a different benefit. Do you want energy? Glowing skin? Or a post-workout boost? When in doubt, you can let your zodiac sign help you decide.

When it comes to astrology, it’s typically the fire and air signs that love to have fun and exciting experiences, and that can extend to the flavors they choose for their smoothies. If your sign falls under one of these elements, look for tangy smoothies that contain something like ginger or chili, or try the smoothie of the day that’s only there for a limited time.

Earth and water signs, on the other hand, tend to have an entirely different approach when ordering a drink. Water signs often let their emotions guide them, which is why they’ll go for a smoothie that evokes a memory or one that’s meant for a specific health concern, like low energy or immunity. This is true for earth signs, too, but what sets them apart is their undying love for comfort flavors. Give them all the chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, and they’ll be happy.

Below, an astrologer reveals the best smoothie for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign who’s always OTT, go for the spiciest smoothie on the menu to match your abundant energy — and to give you a dose of excitement in your life. For Aries, astrologer Stina Garbis recommends ordering a smoothie that has greens like spinach and kale as a base, and then a shot of ginger. Cayenne and chili also work well with certain fruits, like pineapple, mango, or orange. You might be drawn to the zesty combo of coconut milk, orange juice, fresh turmeric, and Thai chili.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, as an earth sign who loves all the finer things in life, you’d be happiest with a smoothie that’s practically a dessert. According to Garbis, you’re in it for the sweet milkshake vibes, so go for one with chocolate protein powder, chocolate almond milk, lots of banana, and plenty of whipped cream on top. It’ll be the perfect post-gym pick-me-up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign who literally never sits still, Geminis need to fuel their day with plenty of vitamins and minerals. Garbis recommends a smoothie with loads of citrus — like yogurt with mango, orange, lemon, and grapefruit — for a zing of vitamin C. For an extra dose of energy, order a few add-ons like vitamin B or ginseng. With all these nutrients in your system, you’ll be way less likely to get sick, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your eyes always linger on the tropical fruit section of the smoothie bar menu. According to Garbis, water signs are always on a beach vacation in their minds, which is why you’d love a cocktail-like drink that contains mango and pineapple. Bonus points if it has a slice of pineapple on the rim and a little paper umbrella.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo, you need to order the brightest smoothie the cafe has to offer — perhaps something containing açaí berry. “The purple açaí drink grabs everyone’s attention,” says Garbis. “This fire sign likes to be talked about, even with their smoothie order.” Açaí also contains antioxidants to help your skin glow from within, which you’ll also appreciate

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As a practical earth sign, Virgo, you want your smoothie to work double duty: It has to contain healthy ingredients, but it also has to taste good. “This is totally an earth sign thing,” Garbis says.

To land on the tastiest option, scan the menu for drinks that contain carob, a sweet fruit that tastes a lot like chocolate. “It’s like a fake out,” says Garbis. It’ll make your smoothie taste exactly like a milkshake while still providing you with enough energy for a yoga class.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As an air sign, Libra, you’re drawn to the most unique flavors on the menu. Instead of going for a regular strawberry banana like everyone else, try a matcha smoothie made with a trendy non-dairy milk — like macadamia or walnut — or a bright blue butterfly pea smoothie. These pretty beverages match your Venus sign energy, and they also show off your refined taste, says Garbis.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpio, you treat smoothie bars like your own personal wellness clinic. You go in with a health woe in mind, and then ask for everything and anything that’ll cure what ails you. “This sign wants all the add-ons,” says Garbis, so look for vitamin shots, collagen and immunity boosters, and bee pollen that can be added to a fruit and veggie base. Ask for blueberries, bananas, spinach, and avocado, too, for a concoction that’ll taste good while still being super nutritious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, as a carefree earth sign, you’d much prefer to be in an ice cream shop than a smoothie bar, so go ahead and order something simple and fun. “This is the sign that orders the basic strawberry banana drink,” says Garbis. “It’s retro, predictable, and always tasty. If anyone comments about your boring choice, tell them not to judge and that you can’t argue with delicious.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If anyone can handle the intensity of a green smoothie, it’s you, Capricorn. “This is the zodiac who gets the ‘gross’ green smoothie that’s loaded with kale, lemon, and carrots,” Garbis says. “They’ll also add a ginger shot, just for the health benefits.” As an earth sign, you pop into smoothie bars with health in mind, so you’ll appreciate the most balanced, nutritious option on the menu — and the one that gives you the most bang for your buck.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you want to try every smoothie that’s been featured at Erewhon — and you want it now. If it was designed by Hailey Bieber or Bella Hadid, then it’s for you. As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, you’re attracted to the newest and greatest specials on the smoothie board, says Garbis, so look for trendy ingredients like collagen, sea moss gel, date syrup, and hyaluronic acid for a TikTok-worthy glow.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a water sign, Pisces, you have a lot of empathetic, caring energy — and you tend to be pretty laidback. It wouldn’t feel right to you to get anything too tangy, spicy, or out there, which is why Garbis recommends a smoothie with lots of sweet fruits, like strawberries, peaches, watermelon, and blueberries. It might not be totally unique, but it will definitely taste good.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer