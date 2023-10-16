While some zodiac signs are busy falling asleep with their makeup on, others can be found in their bathroom completing an extensive skin care routine well before they hit the hay. For the zodiac signs who love all things beauty, skin care isn’t a chore — it’s something they look forward to.

Whether they’re taking care of their complexion at home, hitting up their facialist for a treatment, or perusing the eye cream selection at Sephora, certain zodiac signs live for skin care. But according to astrologer Stina Garbis, there isn’t any one factor that ties them together, like an element or a ruling planet.

There are, after all, so many unique reasons to be obsessed with skin care. For some signs, it’s all about the luxury and spa-like experience that comes with sheet masks and serums. They want to start and end their day with a beautiful self-care routine that feels soothing. Others are into the thrill of trying new products. And for the rest, their obsession stems from a desire to get perfect skin.

Below, an astrologer shares the three zodiac signs who live for skin care — so be sure to hit them up if you need any recommendations.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Eleganza/E+/Getty Images

In an Aries’ world, there’s no such thing as a quick trip to Sephora. Anytime they stop in to restock their face wash or eye cream, they always end up perusing the shelves for an hour or two — and they ultimately leave with 20 new products in tow.

According to Garbis, Aries is an impulse shopper, so they’ll always pick up more beauty products than they need. They’re also drawn to flashy labels and buzzy ingredients that promise to give them the skin of their dreams. If this sign spies a trending product on BeautyTok, it’s only a matter of time before it’s in their bathroom.

Aries is ruled by the head, Garbis says, which might explain their love of sheet masks and other skin-boosting faves. And, as a fire sign, they always have the time and the energy to complete their 12-step routines.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

AlexanderFord/E+/Getty Images

Even if a Virgo is exhausted after a long day, nothing will keep them from their dermatologist-recommended skin care routine. These folks physically can’t fall asleep until their makeup is off. They have to wash away the day's grime and apply their serums and creams — only then can they rest.

According to Garbis, Virgo is completely obsessed with perfecting their skin care regimen. They’ll spend hours researching ingredients and the best order to apply them. If you have a skin ailment, ask your Virgo BFF — you can bet they’ll know exactly which remedies will help you out.

That said, Virgos are also big fans of at-home remedies, Garbis says. As an earth sign, they’re more than happy to mix up a yogurt and honey face mask in their kitchen. While they appreciate a science-backed serum, they’re also happy to rub a papaya on their face.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Libra’s entire day revolves around their skin care routine. As a sign ruled by Venus, their bathroom is always stocked with pretty potions, and they love spending time in there luxuriating. If they can start their day with a bath or any everything shower, they will.

As an air sign, Libra also likes to keep tabs on upcoming products that are about to drop. Their social media feed is filled with one beauty influencer after another; if Hailey Bieber is about to add something to her Rhode Skin lineup, they’ll know about it weeks in advance.

According to Garbis, Libra puts a lot of work into their skin and it shows. They have their dermatologist and esthetician on speed dial so that they can ask questions and get expert intel. They also stay on top of treatments, like extractions, microdermabrasion, and other skin-rejuvenating procedures.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer