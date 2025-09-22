These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Major Fall Glow-Up

The fall always feels like a good time to get a haircut. It’s when you can trim off all the dead ends from summer, and maybe even experiment and try bangs for the first time. Once you do that, you might be inspired to add a few new items to your wardrobe — and before you know it, you’re in full glow-up mode.

A glow-up is when you boost your physical appearance with a trim, new skin care routine, or fresh manicure, but, according to Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer and author at LilithAstrology.com, it also means overhauling your confidence, skills, money, hobbies, and all-around aura.

“It’s when you have awakened an authentic part of yourself and are more in alignment with who you truly are — increasing your radiance and magnetism due to feeling happier,” she tells Bustle. “This could be through changing your clothing, makeup style, color palette, going to therapy, doing the shadow work, learning, and increasing your magnetism.”

While glow-ups are something you can do anytime of year, they’re always easier when you have the benefic planets Venus and Jupiter on your side. “Venus is the goddess of love, beauty, aesthetics, art, relationships, and harmony,” Sesay says. “Jupiter brings luck, prosperity, and growth. When these planets form aspects to important angles, planets, and points in your natal chart, you can experience a personal glow-up.”

Here are the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to be shiny, glowing, and radiant this fall.

Aries (March 20-April 18)

Alina Rudya/Bell Collective/Photodisc/Getty Images

Aries, your fiery, Mars-ruled personality enables you to look or feel different anytime you want. If you’re craving a fresh start, all you have to do is snap your fingers and make a change. You’re never short on energy or initiative — the two things necessary for any successful glow-up — and always seem to be evolving into someone new.

That said, some breakthroughs could unfold on Oct. 13 when Venus, the goddess of glow-ups, forms an opposition with dreamy Neptune in Aries. According to Sesay, once these two planets move into this position in the sky, it’ll leave you feeling even more magnetic, passionate, and creative than usual.

You’ll be inspired to give yourself a makeover, pick up new hobbies, and finally make changes that’ll get your life heading in the right direction. Start thinking now about what you’d like to boost or improve, and then use this Oct. 13 energy to your advantage.

Around the same time, your love life could also get a boost. According to Sesay, you’ll be turning heads wherever you go. Make sure you snag a few cute selfies for your dating profile while you’re out and about, and chances are you’ll have significantly more matches.

Cancer (June 20-July 21)

supersizer/E+/Getty Images

If you’ve been taking long walks and making sure you (finally) drink more water, you should start to see the results of all your hard work by November. “This is when Venus in Libra will form a square aspect with Jupiter in Cancer,” Sesay says, helping you to be glowier than ever.

As these shifts occur in the sky, Cancers will notice that they’re looking rosier on the outside, but also that they’re feeling brand new on the inside. Thanks to Venus in Libra, you’ll officially fall in love with everything about yourself, and it’ll shift how you show up in the world.

As you bop around town, you’ll notice that you’re standing up a little taller and that you’re entering rooms with a little more confidence. You’ll be so powerful and outgoing that it’ll start a domino effect in other areas of your life.

When these two benefic planets square up, it can lead to all sorts of positive changes in the realms of luck and financial success, says Sesay, so keep your eyes peeled for opportunities where you can share ideas at work or ask about job openings. Be on the lookout for signs that may hint that you’re on the right path. With your newfound confidence and a little boost of luck, you’ll be even more likely to get where you want to go.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21)

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

As a Libra, you love everything about glow-ups and often find yourself swiping through before-and-afters on social media. It’s where you go for inspo when you’re craving a fresh look, but here’s the thing: a cute bob isn’t the only way to glow up this fall.

According to Sesay, Venus is moving into your zodiac sign on Oct. 13, likely right around your birthday. Since Venus is your sign’s ruling planet, it will seriously shake things up. “This could bring financial breakthroughs, new investment in beauty or fashion, or new opportunities in love,” she says. If you’ve been in a rut, this is when everything might change.

In an instant, it’ll feel like all the world’s a stage and you’re the main character. You’ll start waking up earlier, getting ready every day, and doing nice things for yourself on a regular basis — just because. You’ll also kick-start a few healthy changes, like saving money or getting more sleep. This time, the habits will finally stick.

As a result of your glow-up, you’ll have a shiny, powerful aura that literally turns heads. If you run into a friend, they’ll say you look better than ever. If you run into an ex, they’ll see exactly what they’re missing. But more importantly, you’ll feel amazing.

Source:

Adama Sesay, professional astrologer, author at LilithAstrology.com