What would be the first thing you’d buy if you won the lottery? Maybe you’d get that new car you’ve been eyeing or finally make the upgrade from an apartment to a house. Perhaps you’re a saver and want to invest in your future, or maybe you’d treat yourself to the luxury shopping trip you’ve always fantasized about. Every zodiac sign has its own unique dream splurge purchase, so if there’s a designer item you’ve always felt spiritually connected to, this may be why.

Much like how there’s an ideal honeymoon destination or home decor aesthetic for every sign, each member of the zodiac has a specific splurge item they dream of being able to purchase one day. Signs who are more likely to live in the moment and cater to their whims (aka fire signs) may feel drawn to indulge in their wants rather than their needs, while other placements may opt to invest in something that will increase in value as time goes on. Astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares each sign’s most aspirational splurge purchase based on their personality traits and preferences ahead. Who knows — maybe this is the sign you need to start manifesting your dream life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) gremlin/E+/Getty Images Aries love to live life in the fast lane, so it’s only fitting the fire sign’s dream purchase would be a luxury sports car. “Aries are notorious for their competitive nature and taking risks,” Ms. Charlotte says. “They are high achievers and enjoy purchasing markers of their success.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Olena Ruban/Moment/Getty Images Taureans aspire to live in the lap of luxury, so don’t be surprised if you see the earth sign spending a fortune on vintage jewelry. “Taurus’ also love security so no doubt they would see this as a long-term investment,” says the astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) ewg3D/E+/Getty Images Geminis are fun, adventure-loving folks who enjoy hanging out with friends as much as possible. For that reason, it would make sense for them to invest in an RV. Not only would it make group trips a lot more entertaining, but the independent maintenance would also satisfy their desire to “expand their knowledge on practical subjects,” per the expert.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Moment/Getty Images No one loves being at home more than a Cancer, which is why the water sign wouldn’t hesitate to undergo a home renovation. If they couldn’t afford a full gut job, they would at least treat themselves to an overhaul of the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom according to Ms. Charlotte.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images Leos want to live a life of glitz and glamour, and what’s more glamorous than a yacht? “Leo is the sign of leisure and pleasure so the idea of having a floating party palace appeals to them so much,” Ms. Charlotte. “They love to be the center of attention and share their wealth and glamour with their friends.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Zorica Nastasic/E+/Getty Images As a meticulous earth sign, Virgo would love nothing more than a space to connect to nature in an organized way. They’d also prefer to spend their money on a long-term investment, like a greenhouse or a farm. Ms. Charlotte shares that the mutable sign would likely transform this purchase into a business, as they can grow their own food and “have complete control of their work schedule.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tatiana Meteleva/Moment/Getty Images Libras are obsessed with all things fashion and aesthetics, which means the air sign would likely choose to spend its money on a total wardrobe overhaul. “Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet named after the goddess of love and beauty, so it makes sense that a Libra's priority is to look good,” Ms. Charlotte tells Bustle. “A new walk-in closet which allows them to organize their clothes as well as turning home fittings into a catwalk would be a fantasy come to life.” Carrie Bradshaw was a Libra, so yeah — this makes sense.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Artur Debat/Moment/Getty Images As a sign that values a “quiet and secluded life,” mysterious Scorpio dreams of hiding out where no one would dare to find them, like an old castle. “Purchasing an old castle in an ancient land would give them a perfect life of privacy and the fantasy of being a master of their own universe,” the astrologer explains. “Scorpio is the sign of marriage and inherited wealth, so this splurge purchase is another wise long-term investment.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) SimonSkafar/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians yearn for adventure, so you can expect the fire sign to splurge on an extended trip overseas. “[Sagittarians] are at their best when they throw themselves into the chaos of world travel; unbothered by the dramas, demands, and responsibilities of their small-minded small towns,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Rockaa/E+/Getty Images The only thing Capricorns dream of is financial independence, but that’s not possible if their accounts are bogged down with debts and loans. “Capricorns are the sign of responsibility and duty so they will spend money on something that will benefit them in the long term,” says Ms. Charlotte. For that reason, the earth sign would use the money to pay off their debts first, then invest the rest of it to help achieve their financial goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Jajah-sireenut/E+/Getty Images Aquarians are always on a “quest for knowledge,” which is why they often find themselves drawn to new innovations in technology. If given the chance, the air sign would spend their money on a device such as a “computer, telescope, the latest webcam, or a new smartphone,” per the expert.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Cavan Images / Pippa Samaya/Cavan/Getty Images As the spiritual dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces would prefer to spend their money on cannabis so they can indulge in their imaginations even more than they already do. “Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac so they tend to have very stressful lives,” says Ms. Charlotte. “They experience a lot of pain and loss of both the physical and spiritual. This is why a life-long subscription or supply of cannabis is perfect for them.”

Source:

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer