The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Take A "Quiet Vacation"

If you ever see someone sitting by a pool with their laptop or sipping a margarita while checking emails, they might just be on a quiet vacation. The same is true if you hear the squawk of a seagull in the background while your coworker is talking on Zoom. If you suspect they’re actually in Miami, instead of working from home in Brooklyn, kindly look the other way and don’t say a thing.

With over 15 million views, the concept of “quiet vacationing” is going viral on TikTok. While you’re supposed to put in a time off request or use your PTO, a quiet vacation is all about slipping away for a secret trip that your boss doesn’t know about.

For some people, quiet vacations allow them to get away without causing a big to-do. For others, it’s about taking a break without ruffling any feathers or suffering repercussions. Once they’ve reached their destination, the quiet vacation can take many forms. Some people will go about their usual workday while in a cafe in France. Others will casually pretend to check emails as they soak up the sun at a resort in Mexico.

As you can imagine, quiet vacations are really appealing to some zodiac signs and completely ridiculous to others. Certain members of the zodiac wouldn’t dream of working on holiday, while others are more than happy to use their vacation days — and they don’t care who has a problem with it.

For the signs who take quiet vacations, however, the appeal can be found in lying low, staying on top of emails, and multi-tasking so they don’t let anyone down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Coppy/E+/Getty Images

It’s tough for Cancers to picture themselves walking away from work. This water sign is ruled by the moon and very relationship-oriented, which means they consider everyone else’s needs, even at the expense of their own.

Many hard-working Cancers know they’re in desperate need of a relaxing vacation, but they still have a tendency to put it off in favor of being a dependable member of their team. They’ll only leave town when they’re truly burnt out, and even then they refuse to fully commit to a break.

A caring Cancer would worry too much about the influx of emails funneling to an already-over-worked coworker or a project falling behind schedule because they “selfishly” wanted to go camping. Instead of putting themselves through the stress of being completely out of reach, they’ll quiet vacation and remain as helpful as they can from the comfort of their beach chair.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Unlike fellow earth signs Taurus and Capricorn, who luxuriate in each and every one of their PTO days, Virgos have a hard time stepping away from their daily routine. While they’re always striving for a better work-life balance, they tend to get cold feet when actually unplugging.

This Mercury-ruled sign will tote their laptop to the pool so they can run numbers and contact clients, and they’re more than happy to take a work call from their bike tour of Napa. To them, a quiet vacation is ideal because it allows them to stay on top of their work tasks while also squeezing in an adventure.

Sure, they might only be half-relaxed while sipping cocktails by the pool, but at least they know their inbox isn’t dissolving into a chaotic mess, and that’s what they value most. Their impeccable organizational skills also help them pull off their quiet vacation. A Virgo will seamlessly book massages, sightseeing trips, and dinners between their daily meetings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

Unlike the fiery signs like Leo or Sagittarius, who wouldn’t bat an eye as they put in their PTO, sensitive Scorpios will always think twice before going OOO. This intuitive sign can clearly see the week ahead and how their absence will be perceived, and they also feel a twinge of guilt when they think about their colleagues picking up the slack.

Many Scorpios will skip their vacation time altogether in favor of remaining loyal to their team. This trait is strong in Scorpios, who are fixed water signs and therefore extra reliable and trustworthy. That said, once they feel the itch to get away, they aren’t above working from the road or from an Airbnb on the other side of the country.

Because Scorpios like to lay low and keep to themselves, it’s easy for them to get away with a little quiet vacation here and there. They could be answering emails while floating in a pool in Palm Springs, and no one would ever be the wiser.