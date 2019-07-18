Tattoos are pieces of art, with most people get ink because they want to show it off. However, the option to keep yours a secret certainly exists. There are plenty of hidden tattoo spots all over your body just begging to be inked up. While there are plenty of clever tattoos that even your mom will love, there are even more clever places to get a tattoo if you don't want her or anyone else to see it. Your tattoo, your rules — and don't let anybody tell you otherwise.

You can hide a tattoo on your neck and under your hair, on your pouty bottom lip, on the soles of your feet, and in between your fingers — to name just a few real estate spots. If these tat locations are good enough for celebs, they're certainly good enough for you. I mean, if Angelina Jolie's doing it, it must be good enough for us mere mortals, right?

Listen, even though I'm totally pro-tats, I understand if you really want to get a tattoo to express yourself but don't want it to be super obvious or on display. Some family members may still be against you getting inked and, believe it or not, there are still certain jobs that won't hire you if you have visible ink. So you have to do you when you get a tattoo.

Here are 13 places that your tattoo can exist peacefully with a relative degree of privacy — and to offer the element of surprise to whomever shall find it. There's something sort of cool about being a secret badass, right?

1. On the bottom of your foot

Cara Delevingne is down with swine and has the word "bacon" on the sole of her foot. Unless you go barefoot, this one is your little secret. Between the toes is also a good hiding spot — just keep in mind both of these placements might not last as long as other locations. You may not be able to show off a tattoo on the soles of your feet. But when someone does see it, it will spark instant conversation.

2. Between your fingers

In between your fingers is a cute place to tuck a tattoo. Katy Perry has two discreet tattoos — a Hello Kitty and her Super Bowl performance Roman numerals — drawn on the sides of her digits. Unless she starts waving her hands around or giving a one-finger salute, these babies are hush-hush without being totally hidden or forgotten. You also have the option to use a little concealer to cover up your digital ink if absolutely necessary.

3. On your ear

If you really want a carefully hidden tattoo, check out this inspo from Kat Von D. The tattoo artist and makeup maven is basically covered from head to toe yet has a sneaky sprinkle of subtle stars on her ear lobe. If you have long hair and always wear it down, this is a great place to stash a tattoo. An added bonus is that an ear lobe tattoo might actually look like earrings — and who doesn't love a good optical illusion?

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The aforementioned Delevingne has a diamond on her ear and stars on her tragus, too. Who needs piercings when you can have a permanent accessory in the form of an ear tattoo? It's a clever (and painful) spot to place a tattoo. However, the aesthetic benefits far outlast the temporary pain. If you get tired of this tattoo or want to conceal it, just wear your hair down.

4. On your inner lip

Lip tattoos tend to fade since the mouth area is always, well, wet. That didn't stop singer and superstar Miley Cyrus from getting a bottom lip inking. That's a super secret sweet spot — for as long as it lasts. Someone will have to get really up close and personal in order to get a gander at your hidden lip tattoo. That makes it quite a fun little secret.

5. Ankle Deep

You can decorate your inner ankle with a tattoo, like Katy Perry has done with her adorable strawberry etching. It's not totally hidden from view but it's not super ostentatious, either. You will have to cross your legs or wear a pair of killer heels to call attention to it. All you have to do is look down if you want to enjoy it on your own.

6. Under your boobs

Sure, Rihanna's under-boob tattoo is totally dope and is often visible. But most people don't have the luxury to walk around in bikinis all day like RiRi does. So if you opt for a chest tattoo such as this, it can remain safely and securely hidden as long as you wish. You can show it off when hitting the beach in a two-piece or when rocking an LBD with a deeply dipping V. Go ahead and play peek-a-boob whenever you want.

7. On your neck

Ariana Grande's signature half-up, half-down 'do hides her tattoo, which is right under hair hairline on the back of her neck. Long-haired girls, this tattoo's most definitely for you. If you want to keep it hidden from view, leave your locks down and flowing. If you want to put it on display, grab the black hair tie and fasten your locks in a loose bun or a high pony.

8. On your neck

Grande has found unexpected spots to put her many tattoos. She has a tiny crescent moon right under her ear on her neck. Unless someone is smelling your hair, kissing your neck, or whispering some very important information right into your ear, this location can remain largely unseen. It's such an unusual spot for a tattoo and that makes it a conversation starter whenever someone does, in fact, see it.

9. Under your armpit

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actor Nikki Reed has side tattoo just under her armpit and it's only seen here since she was posing with her hand on her hip. It's easy to hide unless you are going with a strapless ensemble. It's all about the shape, silhouette, and cut of your OOTD when it comes to displaying a tattoo such as this. If only parts of it are visible, it can keep people guessing as to what it is. And that's always fun.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Check out Reed's tattoo from this vantage point. It's only visible when you want it to be. It's amazing to have that sort of control when it comes to body art. You're able to show it off or keep it a secret at will. Since tattoos are a form of self-expression, you can express as much or as little as you want.

10. On your inner bicep

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unless you are flexing for real — as opposed to flexing metaphorically — an inner bicep tattoo is actually quite simple to conceal. As long as you keep your arms down and your shirt has sleeves, you can keep your bicep ink all to yourself. If you rock a strapless or tank top, you can put it on display. Because #choices.

11. On your rib cage

Mike Moore/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The heavily-inked Cyrus got a dream catcher ribcage many tattoo years ago — when she still had really long hair. That's known as a painful place to get a tattoo. But it definitely tucks away nicely and under most ensembles. If you wear an outfit with draped panel or sheer fabric, you can give the world just a tiny glimpse of your rib tattoo.

12. On your sideboob

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Delevingne is a lot like Cyrus in that she has a sprinkling of small tattoos that live in distinct and darling spots all over her body. Her secret stash is visible when and if she wants it to be. The model rocks a side boob tattoo that's only viewable when she goes bra-less or wears a low-cut top. It's like having a permanent accessory, and that's a beautiful thing.

13. On the side of your foot

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer and actor Lea Michele has many hidden tattoos, like this one that sits along the top outer side of her foot. If you don't wear sandals or open shoes, it stays completely out of view. Socks, along with sneakers and boots, are the quickest and easiest ways to keep this tattoo spot to yourself.

Hopefully I've convinced you to go and get inked. Don't worry — it'll be our little secret.