And just like that, September is here — and with it, New York City’s buzzing streets will host the first leg of Fashion Week before everyone jets off to London.

Although it’s the very start of the fall 2024 season, this Fashion Week will feature spring and summer 2025 designer collections — as well as the beauty trends to expect once winter ends. Last year, grunge glamour was a total vibe, with low messy buns and wet hair moments taking center stage on countless runways. On the makeup front, the girlies were rocking steamy glass skin and boldly lined eyes for a total ’90s-inspired rocker chick effect.

As far as NYFW’s previous mani trends, blood red, mod white, glossy black, and metallic micro French tips are a few that popped.

While the models have yet to step onto the runways, Bustle’s beauty team has a few ideas as to what trends you’re about to see. For one, we’re expecting bohemian, 1970s-era hairstyles and cuts to dominate. For glam, keep an eye on warm bronze tones replacing vibrant pink blush hues. You’ll also see some sultry nail polish hues — like “cherry mocha” and “black cherry” — adorning models’ fingertips.

Scroll on to see our top predictions for the shows to come.

9 Beauty Trends That Will Own NYFW

“Berry Girl” Lip Hues

Whether it’s a sheer berry à la the current Clinique Black Honey craze or a more pigmented pout, “berry girl” lip hues will surely be spotted on the runway (and throughout the spring and summer months, too). Recently, Sydney Sweeney wore a mid-tone berry-tinted lip color, and the result was a colorful take on cottagecore glamour. Plus, brands like Violette_FR and ColourPop have introduced rich, berry-colored lip formulas, solidifying it as a trend to watch.

Terracotta-Toned Blush

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, “blonzers” — aka using bronzed tones in place of your go-to pinkish blush — create beautifully cinnamon-spiced complexions. Creamy blush sticks like the Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy are having a moment, and you’ll certainly see similar terracotta tones pop up on the NYFW runways.

Undone ’70s Shaggy Hair

It’s hard to miss the influence of 1970s hair in recent months. There are the iconic shaggy bangs on Daisy Edgar-Jones (inspired by Stevie Nicks, BTW) and Jenna Ortega’s retro layers, to name a couple of recent celeb examples. It’s safe to say the bohemian, textured hair vibe is sure to make many a fashion week appearance.

Minimal “Mannequin Manicures”

Neutral nails are nothing new, and are often a fashion show mainstay. Still, “mannequin manicures” that beautifully match your skin tone will likely be prominent. Margot Robbie and Kylie Jenner are two A-list fans of the minimalist look, signifying it’ll remain a trending staple.

Velvety Matte Complexions

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

With beauty brands like Rare Beauty and Hourglass recently dropping pressed powder formulas, soft-matte, velvety skin finishes have been steadily on the rise. Come next spring and summer, they’ll likely be giving the dewy skin trend a run for its money.

“Messy On Purpose” Glam Moments

This time last year, grunge makeup looks were everywhere on the runways of New York. This year, expect something similar — consider it the evolution of brat summer. Think messy-on-purpose eye makeup, blurred lip edges, and some unexpected hues, like pastel greens and bold purples. (like pastel green or lavender).

Cool-Toned Makeup Pigments

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

Although warm-toned glam will always have its place in the beauty world, the trend-forward girlies are all about tapping their makeup brushes into cool tones this season. Get ready for more taupe, mauve, and greige shades to dominate the catwalk.

Shorter-Than-A-Bob Hair Lengths

Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Hailee Steinfeld are only a few of the recent A-listers to adopt a shoulder-skimming chop — and looking forward, bobs are expected to go even shorter for a chic micro mini moment. A few tastemakers already trying the style include Taylor Russell, Taylor Hill, and even Kendall Jenner in her latest Calvin Klein campaign.

“Cherry Mocha” Nail Colors

While “cherry mocha” is a dark nail polish shade most associated with the autumn months, you’re undoubtedly going to see the deep burgundy color in NYFW’s Spring/Summer ‘25 shows — just look at Kylie Jenner’s recent mani as proof the hue has staying power.