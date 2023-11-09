With the chilly holiday season finally here, many are creating a cozy haven in their own personal spaces, with chunky knit blankets aplenty and warm, woody candles ablaze in their homes. And whether or not you have plans to spend time in a wintery cabin for a forest-side escape this upcoming winter season, those comforting cabincore vibes can be effortlessly tapped by way of a nail design.

Expectedly, nail art designs with big cabincore energy often have a few things in common — one being nail polish with a very earthy, richly pigmented color palette. In other words? Lush emerald greens, deep “cherry mocha” hues, and chocolate brown lacquers of every shade are a serious green flag.

As for some other motifs and prints that one could tap for a cabincore manicure? A cable-knit sweater pattern, adorable mushroom art, and a bit of nostalgic plaid that nod to your fave patterned shackets are just a few sets to expect.

16 Cabincore Nail Design Ideas

Ready to embrace the warm, natural vibes of a cabincore getaway with your manicure? Below, find nail design ideas that fit the buzzy aesthetic, from out-there and textured to more subtly chic art.

1. 3D Woodland Fairy Vibes

For a woodland-inspired design that features chromatic details, on-trend glazed finishes, and hints of light green — these fairy wing-adorned nails are a perfect go-to. In other words? If Tinkerbell were a mani, this would no doubt be it.

2. Tortoiseshell Micro French Tips

With fans including A-listers like Sydney Sweeney, it’s safe to say that tortoiseshell tips are one of the hottest nail art trends right now. This micro French manicure adds some cozy vibes to a more minimal nail moment.

3. Chocolate Mushroom Nails

ICYWW, adorable mushroom motifs that coincide with those groovy ’70s vibes have been on the rise for manicures, home decor, and even tiny tattoos. This brown-toned manicure features 3D details and a chromatic finish for a truly trendy set.

4. M&M Nails

Whether you choose a nail polish color palette filled with brown shades, or much prefer to add in a few pops of color into the mix, this easy-to-recreate manicure is both unique and understated at the same time.

5. Cozy Sweater Nails

These cable-knit French tips don’t just feature itty-bitty hearts in its beige-colored design. It includes beautifully painted snowflake nail art and delicate pearls, too.

6. Dark Earthy Aura Nails

Deep, dark, and sensually earthy, these extra-long, colorful aura nails have muted brown and green hues, along with some eye-catching chromatic lines.

7. “Cherry Mocha” Plaid Print

For the mani lovers with an eye on the trends, you know that “cherry mocha” nail polish — which is basically a trendy way of describing burgundy lacquer with cherry-inspired undertones — is having its main character. Throw in a sparkling plaid print, and your nail design will scream “winter getaway.”

8. Woody Marbled Frenchies

A unique marbled French manicure design that’s very on-trend, the swirled brown nail polish mimics the look and feel of wood, while the pop of cool-toned blue mirrors the calming essence of a bright blue sky.

9. Autumnal Watercolor Nails

For a colorful manicure that taps the warmth of the fall season, try your hand at a pretty watercolor design with burgundy, pink, and yellow nail polish shades.

10. Clear Nails With Patchwork Designs

For mani-loving celebs like Halle Bailey — clear nails adorned with designs are a frequented go-to. As for this nail art look? The checkered patterns and earthy flowers match the cabincore aesthetic.

11. All Evergreen

Not around as many evergreen trees as you’d like this time of year? Try painting some fluffy green trees on a few statement nails as an artful substitute.

12. Groovy Swirls

A retro set of nails that will have all eyes on your hands, these groovy swirls in a palette of cool-toned polish shades are the definition of playful.

13. Cool-Toned Chrome Nails

A cool-toned brown nail idea that embodies the earth element, translucent patches and bronzy chrome line work create a fantastical aura.

14. Warm Amber Nail Art

Filled with a whole lot of warmth that mimics a candle’s fiery glow, these amber-hued quartz nails bring all of the cozy vibes your way.

15. Forest Green Aura Nails

For a manicure that will embrace a love of nature, these bold green aura nails add a serious pop of vibrant color to look (and are perfect for any holiday party, too).

16. Dark Cocoa French Tips

For the French nail lovers who want to switch things up from the classic white tip, try adorning your nails with a rich chocolate brown topped with light-catching glitter.