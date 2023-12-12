The women of The Real Housewives might be at the center of the reality franchise, but the castmates’ children often get caught up in the drama.

The currently airing Beverly Hills iteration is a prime example. In Season 13, Garcelle Beauvais’ teen sons, Jaid and Jax, have found themselves at the forefront of their mother’s story. The brothers expressed their feelings about Garcelle’s work-life balance and came face-to-face with Erika Jayne following that Season 12 outburst.

Fans have welcomed their increased presence on the season, but this is far from the first time the Real Housewives’ offspring have been in the mix.

Garcelle Beauvais with her sons, Jaid and Jax Nilon. Bravo

Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, and Lauren Manzo — among other Real Housewives children — have been as much a part of the story as their reality star mothers over the years. They’ve been involved in family fallouts, social media spats, and even reunions.

“A lot of times the kids are the ones who are keeping the parents on track,” Bravo maestro Andy Cohen said previously, adding that the prospect of a Housewives kids spinoff “would be wild.”

So, which of The Real Housewives kids deserve a spinoff?

Gia Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first daughter of New Jersey, Gia Giudice, is perhaps the most obvious choice for a Housewives spinoff.

Along with her mother, Teresa Giudice, the RHONJ star made her TV debut back in 2009. Since then, viewers have watched Gia grapple with her parents’ legal woes and the ongoing family feud with her aunt and uncle, Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Although just a child for much of her Housewives stint, Gia often appears more mature than the women themselves and has proven herself to be just as compelling on screen as her reality star mother.

Milania Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melania Giudice. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like her older sister, Milania Giudice has become something of a Real Housewives of New Jersey staple.

Her eccentric personality has been on full display over the past 14 years, as seen in her venture into music with the underrated Housewives bop “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up.”

Melania also isn’t afraid of voicing her opinion about the Giudice family dramas, and as she prepares to leave for college (feel old yet?), a wave of RHONJ fans would likely follow her new chapter on screen.

Riley Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Riley Burruss. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Having grown up in front of our very eyes on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Riley Burruss holds a special place in the hearts of Bravo fans.

The daughter of RHOA veteran Kandi Burruss has been a calming presence throughout her mother’s story arc on the hit series, which Riley has now been a part of for more than 14 years.

Now that she’s flown the nest to college in NYC, many fans will be eager to see what Riley gets up to next – and if she’s anything like her entrepreneur mother, it’ll no doubt be entertaining.

Pandora Vanderpump

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her “mummy” Lisa Vanderpump always took center stage, Pandora Todd-Vanderpump was a significant part of her mother’s Housewives journey.

Pandora’s wedding to Jason Sabo was a highlight of the show’s glory days in Season 3, and her occasional Vanderpump Rules cameos were always welcomed by fans.

After her mother sensationally quit Beverly Hills in Season 9, we haven’t seen much of the now-mother Pandora, and a reality TV spinoff would provide viewers with a much-needed catch-up.

Lauren Manzo

Lauren Manzo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Longtime RHONJ fans know that Lauren Manzo was as much a force to be reckoned with as her mother, Caroline Manzo.

Lauren’s five-season stint on the show saw her get candid about body image issues, her up-and-down relationship with brothers Chris and Albie, and her head-to-head with New Jersey veteran Teresa Giudice.

She has since appeared in the Housewives spin-off Manzo’d With Children, welcomed her first child, and split from her husband, Vito Scalia. Given these huge life changes and Lauren’s no-nonsense persona, it’s a safe bet Bravo fans would tune in to witness her next chapter.

Briana Culberson

Vicki Gunvalson, Briana Culberson, and Ryan Culberson. Rachel Murray/WireImage/Getty Images

During “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson’s 14-year journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County, her daughter Briana was always right by her side.

Seen as the voice of reason amid the chaos of Vicki’s life, viewers saw Briana flourish from a high school senior into a working mother of four, and take on the infamous Brooks Ayers amid that “cancer-gate” scandal.

Briana and her husband Ryan Culberson have since left Orange County behind for family life in Oklahoma — the perfect setting for a Briana-centric spinoff (featuring Vicki, of course).

Alexia Umansky

Alexia Umansky and Kyle Richards. Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there are three Richards-Umansky daughters to choose from, Alexia stands out as the best candidate for a RHOBH spinoff.

Since 2010, fans have seen the daughter of Beverly Hills veteran Kyle Richards get her first car, graduate from college, and start working for her father Mauricio Umansky’s real estate firm, The Agency.

With another hit show, Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, under her belt, it’s clear Alexia has what it takes to anchor her very own spinoff.

Brooks Marks

Brooks Marks and Meredith Marks Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

While very much a new kid on the block when it comes to Housewives’ offspring, Brooks Marks has made quite the impression in the Bravo-verse.

With his flair for fashion, eccentricity, and ride-or-die relationship with mother Meredith, Brooks has become a staple figure on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and viewers would likely follow him on his own show.

Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray

Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

RHOBH has a knack for producing supermodel siblings (recall Bella and Gigi Hadid) — and Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, are the perfect fit for a fashion-centric spinoff.

Delilah and Amelia were a staple presence during Rinna’s eight-season Beverly Hills run and even landed their own confessionals (a rarity for kids of the show).

Like their mother, they’re also unafraid of putting it all out there, having already opened up about the pressures of adolescence, their dating lives, and career aspirations for the cameras. It seems the apples haven’t fallen far from the tree.