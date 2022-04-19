Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 19, 2022.

The moon is stationed in hedonistic Sagittarius for the day, bringing some feel-good vibes to the table with it. Usually on the days that the moon is stationed in this over-the-top sign, we’re often ready to go hard or go home when it comes to letting loose and having fun. With Taurus season officially set to begin later tonight, heightening our thirst for pleasure, today’s theme is all about indulgence.

However, with the moon in Sagittarius and the sun in comfort-seeking Taurus, we should be careful not to overdo it today. In some cases, it may be good to do things in moderation as we can definitely end up with too much of a good thing. As we enter Taurus season, we’re encouraged to be savvy about how we use our resources, money included.

Still, since the moon is being influenced today by generous Jupiter in Pisces, while the sun is being influenced by compassionate Venus in Pisces, it’s a good day for sharing what we have with others rather than being too self-indulgent. Since Taurus season also spotlights our relationship to the environment, it’s also a good time for pitching in and doing what we can to ensure that the Earth can continue to feed and nourish all of us on the planet for generations to come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re doing any shopping today, think about buying something for a loved one, friend, or someone in need too. If you can afford it, spread a little cheer around.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happy Birthday, Taurus! It’s a new year and a new you. If you’re ready to move forward and start fresh, it’s the perfect time to begin letting go of something you’ve been holding on to for too long.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your bandwidth may be lower than usual now. Let this be a message to you to get the rest or time off that you need. Don’t be shy about asking others to step-in and help you out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider joining a committee or organization with a mission or message that you can get behind. You’ll be happily surprised at how much good you can do with the right team.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling the creative juices or the passion flowing again regarding something career-related. If there’s an opportunity available that you want, move forward with confidence.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you due for a mini vacation? Think: an overnight stay at a cool hotel or an overnight visit to see a loved one. If you’re staying put at home, maybe a foreign film night can do the trick.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to have a talk with someone about your money or finances. It could either be time to see an expert, talk to your partner, or time to talk to your bank.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be in a romantic mood today. It could be nice to surprise your partner with dinner or a date. On another note, you could be offered a job or opportunity. Does it align with your values?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you best give your mind and body what they need? Hint: it could be time to develop a better routine that supports your well-being as opposed to taking away from it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in the zone today when it comes to developing brilliant ideas or coming up with creative ways to solve problems. Also, if you have any meetings scheduled today, expect a positive outcome.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re on the market for a new home, property, or home-related goods (like furniture), you could be in luck today. You could find something by way of a friend or someone you know.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your career and reputation are in the spotlight today. It’s a good time for making use of the contacts you have or the name you’ve been making for yourself. Call in a favor if you need to.

