Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 27, 2022.

We can expect a pretty easy start to the day as the moon finishes up her stay in dreamy Pisces. During the morning, there’s a gathering of planets in Pisces, easygoing Taurus, and grounded Capricorn that can help us with beginning our day with as little stress as possible.

With love planet Venus syncing up with soothing Neptune in Pisces today, we’re encouraged to value the power of rest and moving at a slower pace. As we get closer to the game-changing solar eclipse in Taurus, which happens this Saturday, we may be feeling some level of discomfort. Taking a timeout can allow us to bring down the stress. Meanwhile, under this Venus-Neptune aspect, we’re also encouraged to value kindness and compassion. However, for some of us, we’ll need to be mindful of relaxing our boundaries just to make others happy.

Come the afternoon, the moon moves to enthusiastic Aries, invoking a can-do attitude within us. While having the moon in Aries can give us a push or the burst of energy we need, Venus being hugged up with Neptune may make unsure of our goals or what it will take to reach them. It will be important to be optimistic about the future but to also be pragmatic in choices we’re making now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An opportunity may come through or a situation may work out for you at the last minute. And if you’ve been feeling low, spending time on your spiritual hygiene leads to a more upbeat mood.

Being in a position to help others can make you more optimistic about the future. By doing some good in the world, you’re proof that there’s still some good things to look forward to.

There could be some love and appreciation coming your way thanks to how hard you’ve been working and how gifted you are. With your popularity increasing, opportunities will increase with it.

You’ve got the ability to inspire and guide others towards something positive. Perhaps it’s time to share your knowledge or your perspective with a wider audience or on a public platform.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your vulnerability is the key to your strength today. Sharing something deeper or intimate about yourself with someone could take the connection to the next level. Honesty is the best policy.

You might receive an offer or gift from someone that turns out to be a bigger blessing than you might realize. That said, if a potential partnership leaves you feeling uneasy, trust your gut.

There could be more money coming in by way of your job. Perhaps it’s time to take a shot and ask for a raise? In terms of your health and well-being, how can you best simplify your life?

The vibes for romance and attraction will be hard to deny, which could bring new love into your life or help you add a little magic to an existing relationship. Also, a creative idea may bring some success.

How can you best nourish yourself today? Sometimes it’s the smallest things that can make the biggest difference when it comes to your well-being. Look for something that makes you laugh.

Take extra care with what you watch or give your attention to today. Try to seek out things that leave you with a feel-good vibe rather than things that make your feel worse.

If you’re considering making a money-related move or decision, following your heart could lead you to a sweet spot. However, make sure you’re willing to put in the work it will take to get there.

Today serves as a reminder that just about anything you need is already somewhere within you. You just need to believe it or put it into practice. Don’t doubt your own magic.

