Each year on approximately April 19, the sun journeys into the earthy sign of Taurus after shining through the fiery sign of Aries for 30 days. If your birthday falls on or around the date of this solar shift, then perhaps you think of yourself as an Aries-Taurus cusp sign, or feel aligned with qualities associated with both Aries and Taurus zodiac signs. Though it’s impossible for a planet to be in more than one zodiac sign at a time — meaning that yes, even if you were born during the very last moments of Aries season, you’re still solidly an Aries sun — there are still plenty of reasons why people born near the so-called Aries-Taurus cusp might feel like a blend of both signs.

If you identify with both Aries and Taurus zodiac traits and happened to be born around the time of year that the sun moves from Aries to Taurus, then looking at your full birth chart may help to more accurately explain this cosmic synergy. For example, planets such as Mercury and Venus always stay close to the sun as they move through the zodiac — so if you’re a Taurus, it’s very likely you’d have some significant Aries placements in your chart, or vice versa. When someone has important planets or points in both Aries and Taurus, it can manifest as them exhibiting a blend of both sign’s energies in their personality. Each individual contains astrological multitudes, and seeing our charts in full can help us understand these complexities.

When the sun transitions over the so-called Aries-Taurus cusp each year, all zodiac signs have a chance to connect with the energetic shift, regardless of whether we have planets in either of these signs. Aries season aligns with the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere and it also marks the astrological new year, so it’s a time of renewed energy and amped-up momentum in our lives. Once the sun enters grounded and pragmatic Taurus territory around April 19, we’re given the focus we need to turn all that fiery Aries momentum into rock-solid plans. It’s a time to move more methodically toward our goals to ensure we get the job done right, and to slow down so we can enjoy the simple blessings of spring. This zodiacal influence can be felt by all signs during this period of the year, and we can all work with the energy as the sun passes through these cosmic realms.

Whether you’re a self-identified cusp baby or you just want to get to know your Aries and Taurus placements a little bit better, here’s the scoop on some of the most notable Aries-Taurus cusp traits.

Aries-Taurus Cusps Work At Their Own Pace

Feisty fire sign Aries likes to do things quickly, and they aren’t known for having much patience. Focused earth sign Taurus, on the other hand, have a more slow-but-steady approach to getting things done, and they hate being rushed. While these signs may have opposing approaches to timing, they have one major thing in common: They always do things at their own pace. So whether they’re zooming through a project or taking their sweet time, Aries-Taurus cusps will set their own speed.

Aries-Taurus Cusps Are Super Sensual

Aries is ruled by sexual planet Mars, while Taurus is ruled by romantic planet Venus — so having both of these energies prominent in a birth chart can manifest as being highly libidinous and passionate in relationships. Aries’ red-hot lust paired with Taurus’ sultry sensuality makes for a carnal combination. Desire, attraction, and pleasure are deeply important to Aries-Taurus cusp people, so cultivating a healthy and happy intimate life is a must.

Aries-Taurus Cusps Are There For People When They’re Down

As one of the always-dependable fixed zodiac signs, Tauruses are known for being reliable and stable friends who can always be counted on in a time of need. And while Aries tend to be more spontaneous and wild in their relationship style, these big-hearted fire signs are their friends’ biggest cheerleaders, and they’re always there to pump someone up if they’re feeling down. This makes people with heavy Aries and Taurus energy true ride-or-die friends who can cheer people up and get their crew through tough times.

Aries-Taurus Cusps Have Impeccable Taste In Athleisure

It’s almost guaranteed that someone born on the Aries-Taurus cusp will own at least one trendy yoga set, matching sweatsuit, or stylish pair of sneakers — but it’s even more likely they’ll own a whole collection of them! Aries’ high-energy and on-the-go physicality requires a ‘fit that matches their active lifestyle, while a Taurus’ insatiable taste for comfort draws them to cozy but luxurious pieces that they can lounge in while still looking chic. That’s why Aries-Taurus cusp people are so well-suited to the athleisure aesthetic.

With Aries-Taurus Cusps, It’s Their Way Or The Highway

What do you get when you combine the ‘me-first’ attitude of an Aries with the immovable stubbornness of a Taurus? Someone who is dead-set on making sure things go their way, that’s who! Tauruses can be resistant to change, so they like to stick to what’s in their comfort zone, while Aries simply want to impulsively follow their passions at all times — so Aries-Taurus cusp signs usually dislike being told what to do or having to follow other people’s orders. It makes sense, as Aries and Taurus are the first and second signs of the zodiac, so they want things their way or the highway.