Here’s How The August Full Blue Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Congratulations! You’ve almost made it through August. It was looking rough for a second, especially because the month began with a full supermoon and kicked off the start of Mercury retrograde. We’re not out of the woods just yet, though, because there will be another full supermoon illuminating the sky on Aug. 30. Some zodiac signs will feel the effects of the August full Blue Moon more than others, but don’t be fooled, because every sign will feel the impact of the lunation in some aspect of their lives. If you’re ready to face the lunar event head-on, this full Blue Moon horoscope can help you prepare.
The second and final full moon of August arrives at 9:35 p.m. ET in the spiritual sign of Pisces, and because it’s a supermoon, you can expect to see la luna shining even brighter than usual. According to astrologer Brilla Samay, the sun will be at seven degrees of Virgo while the moon will be at seven degrees of Pisces, so don’t be surprised if you feel a sense of “practicality and spirituality” in the air.
“With the full moon in Pisces conjunct Saturn, the qualities of maturity, structure, and facing challenges become prominent,” shares the expert. “This alignment requires embracing the external environment and dealing with present issues in order to move forward. The ruler of this moment, Jupiter, is in good condition, providing an optimistic and abundant backdrop to this Full Moon.”
Per Samay, this lunation is expected to feature a “mix of grounded and dreamy energies,” so if you were worried about the full moon turning your life upside down, worry no more. To get an even better idea of how the Blue Moon will bring balance and practicality into your life, keep reading for a full horoscope from Samay.