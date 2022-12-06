A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Preppy Bikinis, Cut-Out Dresses, & More Of Aubrey Plaza's Best White Lotus Outfits

In Season 2 of the acclaimed HBO miniseries, Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a buttoned-up lawyer navigating newly acquired wealth on a vacation that couldn’t be further from relaxing. Plaza’s character is visibly anxious, kind of judgmental, and trying to fit in with her pretentious fellow vacationers. Though her counterparts display their wealth through style, Harper’s wardrobe remains polished and understated (ex: ivory skirt sets, crisp button-downs, and posh, fitted dresses). Essentially, it’s the epitome of resortwear. Read More

The Latest

Florence Pugh’s Flipped Bob Is Giving ’60s Bombshell

At the British Independent Film Awards over the weekend, Pugh stunned in a look her glam team dubbed “boudoir baby,” stepping onto the carpet in a blush-toned slip dress with sheer lace details and a billowing tulle cape. To complement the sensual vibe, she wore her short blond hair slicked-back and flipped out with her bangs in a sculpted wave — you can almost hear her purring, “Hello, Mr. Bond.” Read More

7 Dos & Don'ts To Follow For The December Full Moon

This month, the full moon enters Gemini on Dec. 7, and as usual when you’re dealing with this quick-witted (and often mischievous) air sign, it’s important to make sure you keep your feet firmly on the ground — as opposed to in your mouth. It’s also a good time to set practical goals, as long as you don’t spread yourself too thin. Read More

Must Reads

Hailey Bieber Wore A Piercing-Covered Dress At Miami Art Basel

Adding even more drama to an already dramatic look, she went over-the-top with accessories. And while her classic minimalist makeup was taken up a notch with a smoky eye, her hair was pulled into a simple updo to show off the glistening jewels. TLDR: Ya girl looked absolutely incredible. Read More

The Best Celebrity Reactions To Spotify Wrapped

Sure, we may not know which celebs can *also* describe their listening habits as “Royalcore Princesscore Fancy,” but we do know that Paris Hilton’s most listened-to artist was one of her fellow early 2000s headline-grabbers. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

You’ll need all your patience. Read More

More Good Stuff

31 Outfit Ideas To See You Through December

One Intersection, 72 Celebrities, And 10,912 Clicks of the Shutter

10 Digital Lavender Manicure Trends To Try

