Here's Your Horoscope For April 1, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 1, 2022.

There’s some very potent energy in the air today thanks to the New Moon in ambitious Aries (2:24 a.m. EST). If there’s anything that we’ve been hoping to accomplish or a new direction that we want to take, this cosmic event provides us with the brave, go-getter attitude that we need to make it happen. Since this new moon is the first one of the new astrological year, we’re encouraged to harness the power of this auspicious lunar phase.

With headstrong Mars and hardworking Saturn, currently in future-forward and independent Aquarius, helping this Aries new moon out, we’re also encouraged to be a trailblazer in our own right. Wherever we feel called now is where we will feel inspired to break new ground and carve out our own lane. We might even be moved to stand up for ourselves or others as activism is encouraged too. Mars and Saturn paired together lends us the stick-to-itiveness we need to reach our goals and set healthy boundaries.

Come late tonight, the confident sun in Aries syncs up with wounded Chiron. For those of us that might feel like the underdog in our story, this Sun-Chiron aspect reminds us to honor the warrior and the champion within us.

You’ve got the kind of fire in your belly now that says you can and will accomplish anything that you set out to do. Just make sure you have a little patience. This is not the kind of magic you rush.

You’re pushed to release and let go of something in your life that you’ve either outgrown or something that’s been draining you of too much energy. You’ll be able to refill your cup soon enough.

You might be feeling ready to organize efforts or volunteer to support a cause that you care deeply about. You’re encouraged to create the kind of change you want to see. You can do it!

Your attention turns to your career and responsibilities. Where are you ready to move up and where do you need to scale back? Self-empowerment is the theme for you in both areas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s time for you to go back to school in some way. Whether it’s learning a new subject or embarking on a new journey, you’re called to open your mind up to fresh ideas and experiences.

This could be a good time to seek out or invest in mental health care. It could also be a good time to financially invest in something you want to grow or build. A rebirth awaits you.

You’re ready to say yes to a promising relationship or collaboration. This is a good time to join forces with someone, whether it’s for a creative or inspiring opportunity or for love.

If you’re ready to take the steps to make it happen, this could be a great time to make a lifestyle change or to improve your well-being. It may not be easy but it will be worth the effort.

Dating can be fun again if you want it to be. Consider the ways you might need to shift your mindset around it or take a new approach. Aside from that, work on reconnecting to your joy.

Looking to change your residence? It’s possible, especially as the power of negotiation is yours right now. With a family-related matter, you’re feeling ready to set some boundaries. Good for you.

You might have content or ideas that you want to get out into the world. It’s an excellent time to put yourself on the intellectual stage. Start building your website, writing your book, or shooting videos.

There are some blessings coming down the pipeline for you. Some of them might be financial. Whatever you receive now, know that it was because you believed strongly enough that you would get it.

