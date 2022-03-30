Welcome to the first big lunation of the astrological year! The April new moon is blasting us into a new month with guts and gusto, as it peaks on April 1 (or late-night on March 31, for those of us on Pacific Time). Regardless of your time zone, this red-hot lunar moment will help us rev our internal engines and gas up our personal goals. This is a time for growth and empowerment, so you’ll definitely want to know how the April 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Taking place in the realm of energetic Aries — the sign symbolized by the headstrong ram — April’s new moon has the power to fire up our confidence and boost our motivation levels. As the first major lunation since the spring equinox, the fresh-start energy of the April 2022 new moon feels doubly potent and ripe for the picking, so it’s a great time for setting bold intentions and taking decisive action toward your goals.

This fiery lunation is one of the high-powered highlights of Aries season thanks to the fact that we’ll have four celestial bodies clustered closely together in this sign at once, amplifying the feisty Aries energy. This new moon is also aligning with mental planet Mercury and the sensitive minor planet Chiron, which collectively helps us to face our fears and get clarity on anything that’s holding up our healing. By bravely embracing this internal self-awareness, it’ll be easier to charge forward on new projects, tap into our leadership abilities, and start slaying our springtime goals.

Here’s the tea on how the April new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s your birthday season, Aries, so this new moon is cause for celebration! Speaking your truth and being true to your identity is extremely important now, so don’t hold back when it comes to expressing yourself. Everything from the words you say to the clothes you wear tell the world who you are, so make it all count.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The energy of this lunation will feel motivating for most — but for you, Taurus, it may be a time to slow down and start laying out some plans. Instead of trying to conquer everything on your to-do list, give yourself a chance to relax and reflect on your goals. Leaning into some quiet spiritual restoration time will make your next steps crystal clear.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The springtime sunshine is sprinkling some magic back into your friendships, Gemini, and this lunation feels like the cherry on top of your social sundae. Take the lead on making plans with your crew and bring your squad together for some new moon magic. The connections your make now will sustain you all season long.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to activate boss mode, Cancer, because this take-charge lunation is lighting up your professional life and bringing all sorts of new opportunities to the table. Show off your talents at work and boldly chase after what you want — whether that’s a new gig, a nicer office, or a well-deserved promotion. You deserve all the shiny upgrades you can dream of.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon marks a passionate fresh start for you, Leo, so it’s time to start pursuing your higher-minded interests. Sign up for a class, plan a trip to a foreign country, or reach out to a mentor who can offer you some wisdom. The sky is the limit when it comes to learning new things and expanding your worldview, so shoot for the stars.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Forget your fears now, Virgo, or get ready to face them head-on. This new moon is bringing out your bolder side and encouraging you to deal with all the crap that’s lurking beneath the surface of your life. Make good on your promises and own up to your debts so you can move forward with a lighter karmic load. You deserve to feel energetically free.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time for a relationship check-in, Libra. If you’ve been spreading yourself thin trying to appease a partner and keep the peace, step back and start prioritizing your own needs. Compromising is important, but advocating for yourself is imperative. Don’t settle for a dynamic that forces you to push aside your needs for someone else’s.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

New moon, new you, Scorpio. You’re ready to take charge of your health and get more motivated to take care of yourself, so leave your insecurities behind and jump right into a refreshed version of your routine. Consciously devoting time to your wellness will boost your productivity levels and make you feel more in control.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This fiery new moon is turning up the heat on your love life, Sagittarius — so expect to get your flirt on and take charge of your pleasure. This is a great time to up the passion in the bedroom or be a little bolder when it comes to dating. Don’t be afraid to make the first move and tell your romantic partners how you feel about them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your heart is calling you inward under this new moon, Capricorn, so take some time to tend to your emotional needs. Comfort is important, so don’t deny yourself the pleasures of a nurturing night in or a feel-good favorite meal. If you find yourself lost in your feelings, reaching out to family or close friends can offer support, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Ideas don’t have to be perfect in order to be worthy of expressing, Aquarius. Instead of keeping your innovative thoughts to yourself, this new moon inspires you to speak your mind and make some mentally-stimulating connections with others. An interesting conversation or a fun brainstorming session could bring the inspiration you’re seeking.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time for a cosmic confidence boost, Pisces. This assertive new moon is asking you to get in touch with your worth and start gassing yourself up like the star that you are. Don’t shy away from asking others for the things you want and deserve — whether that’s a higher salary, a second chance in a relationship, or just that last bite of dessert.