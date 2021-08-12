Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 12, 2021
Today’s cosmic weather is perfect for connecting with others.
In this daily horoscope for August 12, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
The moon remains stationed in balance-seeking Libra. Under the Libra moon, we’re encouraged to seek more balance within our professional and private lives, as well as our relationships. As Venus (the planetary ruler of Libra) remains in considerate and devoted Virgo, we’re inspired to toward reciprocity and kindness. With the Libra moon teaming up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the morning, we can look forward to others returning the favor.
However, if we find our partnerships or connections lacking in reciprocity or balance, Saturn in Aquarius encourages us to work through the tough spots while keeping our boundaries in tact. On a positive note, today’s cosmic weather is perfect for anything related to teamwork and connecting with the people around us. Camaraderie and community are the keywords, as we’re reminded that the world is so much bigger than just us.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Where can you be of help to someone else today? Donating your time or skills to a social cause that you care about can be one way for you to lend a hand. Check in on a friend.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’re on the fast track to success, as you find yourself getting closer to achieving an important goal. That said, try not to bog yourself down with unnecessary responsibilities right now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Embrace what makes you unique or special, specifically when it comes to your authentic self. Your creative energy is strong. Look to ways that you can put it to good use.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You’re called to focus on your home and family today. The support of your loved ones is just the thing to help get you through the day. Remember: vulnerability a strength.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Networking is the key to getting things that you need, accomplishing a goal, or even lowering your stress. Don’t be shy about asking for support. Let your charm and wit shine through.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
If you’ve been stressed by a financial matter, you could find the support or solution that you need to alleviate the issue or turn it around entirely. Negotiating for what you want can help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you could use some cheering up, set aside some ample time to do things that you enjoy. There’s no need for you to rush anything right now. The world can wait.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today encourages you to focus on the spaces that nourish you, particularly the spaces that invite and support rest. Meanwhile, if you’ve been hoping to move, you could get your chance.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A friend might need your help today. If you can offer words of wisdom or comfort, know that they'll be greatly appreciated. Lending your skills or your list of contacts could also be helpful.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Expect your job search or interview process to go well today, as folks are impressed with you and your resume. That said, don’t feel obligated to accept just any offer. Know your worth.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you want to move to the next level, consider where you need to beef up your skills or upgrade your knowledge base. At the same time, be confident in your smarts. Life experience counts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
While you might not be feeling your best today, know that you don’t have to get stuck or stay stuck in your feelings. You’re more than ready to move on from the past and you will.