Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 17, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in optimistic Sagittarius until late tonight. However, with the moon facing off with confusing Neptune in Pisces in the early afternoon, we might not be feeling too optimistic. The best way to navigate this cosmic weather is by seeking out the things that uplift as we work on releasing the things that don’t.

Luckily, we get a cosmic mood boost by the late afternoon when the moon in Sagittarius meets up with the confident Sun in warm and playful Leo. This sun-moon combo provides us with the enthusiasm and self-assured attitude needed to achieve our goals or to turn things around for the better. With the Sagittarius moon also teaming up with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius by the late evening, spending time with friends and like-minded people can lift our spirits.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

It might take a little extra effort to find your joy today, but it’s there if you’re willing to look for it. Being amongst your friends could help you find it quicker.

Try not to overthink your decisions today, particularly with a career or financial decision. The outcome looks promising, but you won’t know for sure unless you take a shot.

Be mindful of second-guessing yourself when it comes to your smarts or skills. You more than anyone know what you’re doing and you know how to do it well.

Your time and energy are valuable. If you want others to respect that value, it’s important that you respect it too. Make sure you charge accordingly for your efforts.

Your insecurities could be triggered today. You’re reminded that you are loved and worthy of being loved in the way that you want. You have options. Be open to something new.

You could feel a bit overextended today. Give yourself permission to retreat and find peace in the solitude. If you must go out of your way to do something, do it for yourself.

When you speak from the heart, it makes it easy for people to listen so don’t worry about saying the perfect thing. Also, it's time to take a leap with a creative idea you’ve been sitting on.

Your finances come into focus as you could get the money needed to invest in a home or family related project or goal. If you been looking for a home space, good news arrives.

With the focus on you and what you're feeling, you’ll find yourself in need of some extra tender loving care. Don’t be afraid ask for what you need. You will receive it.

What’s your spiritual practice looking like these days? If it’s been a while since you’ve devoted time to it, there’s no time like the present to get back into a regular routine.

You have very little to prove to others today. You're more than capable of success or making an impact no matter how big or small your goals or contributions are.

There are goals that you have that are still taking shape or changing. Know that you're getting the support you need to make them happen even if you can’t immediately see it.