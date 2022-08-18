Astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 18, 2022.

Luck is on your side today as abundant and courageous Jupiter in Aries will team up with Venus in cheerful Leo, boosting your optimism and generosity. This luxurious energy will magnify your desire to achieve your material and financial goals, making your wildest ambitions seem less daunting. Love generously and give back often to the people who support you, and you’ll find that your gratitude will strengthen your manifestations and inner power to attract more victories. However, as Jupiter continues its retrograde through active Aries, you may have to give yourself an encouraging pep-talk so that you are able to take risks and seize new opportunities with confidence.

As we reach midday, your mood might fluctuate as the Moon syncs up with Uranus in steady and sensual Taurus, causing you to make passing judgments that you might later come to regret. Try not to make any definitive statements when you aren’t grounded or in control of your feelings. Thankfully, logical and precise Mercury in Virgo will bring mental clarity when it joins this cosmic mix in the afternoon. Harmonize your thoughts and feelings to make well-balanced decisions, and put equal amounts of trust in your intellect and intuition.

As new creative ideas come rushing in, prioritize your originality and joy. You’re far more creative than you give yourself credit for, so don’t dull your shine by trying to replicate projects that others have already completed before you. Believe in your power and uniqueness.

If you need encouragement to distract you from your worries and self-doubt, reach out to a family member who will gladly remind you of how amazing you are. It’s always better to reach out for emotional guidance instead of remaining silent.

You may receive a gift, secure a new financial opportunity, or be in the right place at the right time to network and meet someone who can help you fulfill your dreams. Keep your heart and mind open, and rely on your community to encourage you.

Your career objectives will be magnetized today, making this a perfect opportunity to believe in your ability to make the impossible possible. Instill yourself with drive, motivation, love, and inspiration so you can take on bigger goals without fear.

Altering your view of the future and learning to be more optimistic about the trajectory of your life will allow you to love yourself and who you are becoming a little more. Restore your faith in life and yourself by reflecting on all the times you’ve surpassed people’s expectations.

Embrace the support you receive today, whether that comes in the form of love, listening, or someone offering you generous financial and material offerings. You deserve good things and shouldn’t have to be the person who’s responsible for looking out for others.

Growth in your social circle could put you in contact with a mutual friend who could later become a close companion or love interest. Don’t hold back from making the first move and sharing your intentions as soon as you’re clear about your feelings.

Your hard work will pay off, bringing lavish rewards, praise, and success for your efforts. Celebrate yourself and express gratitude to the colleagues who helped you along the way. You could meet a new contact who is willing to help you achieve your next goal.

Take things slow and put yourself first today. You’re allowed to feel laid back and be high maintenance without guilt — your happiness is a priority. If you’ve been looking to go on a vacation, now’s the perfect time to get planning and manifest your dream trip.

Expect to pay off a debt or receive rewards from an earlier investment of yours, bringing new opportunities to start fresh with greater ambition and self-belief. Let your recent achievements inspire you to get out of your comfort zone.

Your partners may seek out your unique and candid perspective. Put on your best speech, deliver your guidance with assertion, and tell your loved ones exactly what they need to hear to get out of the rut they’re in — they’ll love and appreciate you for it.

Set or maintain a positive, consistent, and ambitious work routine, and you’ll feel happy with your immediate confidence boost and the financial results you receive. Take inspiration from a work colleague who uplifts you with their own success stories.

