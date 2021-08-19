Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 19, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in no-nonsense Capricorn, putting us in the mood to get down to brass tacks and work toward our goals for today and beyond. With the Capricorn moon teaming up with visionary Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon and powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the early evening, we’re inspired to put in the effort necessary to bring a dream to life.

At the same time, we’re called to assess our values and ensure that we’re living by them, even if it’s challenging at times. We might find that it’s time to walk away from a situation if it doesn’t hold meaning for us or compromises our beliefs. This theme is repeated toward the late evening — the confident Sun in Leo makes an opposition to philosophical Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring us to act with integrity. This Sun-Jupiter aspect also highlights the need to trust and believe in ourselves in bringing our biggest plans to life. We’ll just need to make sure we’re not being egocentric in the process.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could make leaps and bounds with a goal or your career today, as a lucky opportunity comes by way of a friend or your newfound popularity. Community is the key to success.

There’s a strong chance that a job opportunity or promotion could land on your doorstep. Check in with yourself and make sure it aligns with your core values. Lead by example.

Your intuition is spot on today if considering launching a new idea or sharing your creative content with a wider audience. When you bet on yourself, you cannot lose.

You have a chance to grow your money either through a well-advised investment or a promising business partnership. With love, sharing more of yourself deepens a connection.

Being a light in this world means giving others the room to shine. Today, look for ways that you can help others shine through your generosity or encouragement. That good will return to you.

Your work-life balance is spotlighted today, as you’re encouraged to take better care of yourself, even if that means getting more rest and playtime. Fill your own cup before you fill up others’.

More and more, you’re learning how to put yourself first where it truly matters. Today, you should begin seeing the payoff for this hard but necessary work you’ve been doing.

Don’t play yourself too humble today, especially as people are taking notice of your talent. Being your own biggest fan is the key to your success. Let them know who you are.

If you want to increase your bottom line, perhaps it’s time to consider learning a new skill or beefing up the skills you already have. Advertising or branding might come in handy, too.

You’re reminded of just how valuable you are. Take time out to celebrate how far you’ve come and what you’ve made for yourself as a result. Better things are on the horizon.

You have just as much talent, smarts, and charisma as anyone else. Keep this in mind if you’ve been considering pursuing an opportunity or something you want. The world is yours.

You’re feeling encouraged, as you’re seeing the amazing things that can happen when you put some time and discipline into what you do. Don’t give up. You’re almost at the finish line.