Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 25, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 25, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Balancing our own needs with the needs or concerns of others is today’s assignment. That’s because the moon remains stationed in self-confident Aries, which teams up with community-focused Saturn in Aquarius and opposes cooperative Venus in Libra in the morning. As a result, we’re called to use the enthusiasm of the Aries moon to encourage and stand up on behalf of others, while Saturn and Venus remind us that there are other people besides ourselves to consider.

Thoughtfulness and kindness are big themes today, especially as we’ve kicked off Virgo season 2021, which encourages us to be patient and helpful. Plus, with wounded Chiron in Aries in the mix this afternoon, we’re pushed to temper any behavior that’s too self-focused. At the same time, for those of us who are used to being more independent, we’ll find that we can actually get further with our goals by accepting support from others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

In what ways can you afford to be more understanding with others, rather than letting your anger or impatience get the best of you? Extend others the grace that you would want to receive.

There’s no need to take everything on by yourself today. If at work, your co-workers can lend you a hand. You might also consider hiring an assistant. Give yourself time to rest.

You might feel like an outsider today. Try not to let it zap your confidence. When you stand affirmed in who you are, the right people will come along. Live your truth.

Don’t look anywhere else but within today when it comes to getting validation for your work or accomplishments. Deep down you know that you’re a boss. Act like it.

You don’t have to be the smartest person in the room or have all the right answers. A true sign of brilliance is the commitment to learning from others and using that knowledge to grow.

If you’re feeling a way about how much money you’re earning, do something about it. Negotiating a better salary or going after a better paying job is advised. Honor your worth.

Someone could be asking for more of an emotional investment from you than you can afford to give, or should be giving. Know that you don’t owe anyone anything. Invest in yourself.

There’s no need for you to play hero today, as it’s a pretty tiring and thankless job. Look to ways that you can strike a better work-life balance. Prioritize your well-being.

Dating could be slow-going now, which could have you feeling frustrated. Trust that things will pick up again soon. For now, stay focused on the love you want to manifest.

Don’t let self-doubt get in your way, as you’ve got more than what it takes to achieve your goals. Your popularity is on the rise, thanks to your work ethic and resume. Soak it up.

Be mindful of starting something that you can’t finish today or spreading yourself too thin. Try to focus only on what you can commit to. You’ll have less stress.

You might be itching to spend money today, but it might be best to hold out for a better deal or save your money altogether. Meanwhile, if job hunting, be confident in what you have to offer.