Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For August 29, 2022
It’s an excellent time to connect people.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 29, 2022.
The attention turns to relationships today when the moon enters partnership-oriented Libra early this morning. On the days when the moon is in Libra, you’ll most likely find that people become a bit more agreeable and social around this time. Fittingly, la luna teams up with friendly and charming Mercury (which is also in Libra) by midday, making it an excellent time to connect with people.
Later in the afternoon, the moon in Libra teams up with active Mars in witty Gemini, which is a perfect combination for brainstorming, meetings and discussions, and virtual events. Under this cosmic pairing, the focus in on working together and collaborating for a common goal, fun included.
When the evening arrives, the Libra moon makes an opposition to Jupiter in assertive Aries. As Libra is a sign that cares a great deal about justice and others, this Moon-Jupiter aspect may inspire you to advocate for others or support causes centered on equality and fairness.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might receive an exciting invitation or offer or be moved to reach out to someone. No matter which way the day goes, you’ll be very happy with the conversation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There’s a chance to increase your cash flow or secure a new opportunity. Put together a plan or proposal on how you’re going to get it done. An important discussion needs to happen.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might have a unique set of skills or talents that people either want to pay you for or give you some recognition. Hold your head up high and take your space in the spotlight.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today calls for a timeout. Giving yourself the opportunity rest or slow down will allow you to be able to keep up with all the growth and new experiences that are about to unfold.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you want to be able to branch out and explore some new territory in your career or otherwise, it’s time to expand your repertoire. Connect with someone in the know.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
There could be something to look forward to regarding a financial matter. Too, if you need to have a talk with someone about money, today lends you some helpful timing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
“Ask and you’ll receive” is the motto now. You’ll be more than happy to see who shows up for you and how. On a similar note, there may be a potential partnership on the table. Negotiate.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You’re feeling inspired to close a chapter in your life so you can begin something new. Be encouraged in making this decision as what’s coming next will delight you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Friendship and community are your lifeblood today. Can you be brave enough to ask for a helping hand? Can you be open-hearted enough to lend one too?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It might feel like you’re finally getting over the hump with a goal or a project. Meanwhile, your professional image or branding needs an update. Start brainstorming.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re in high demand, Aquarius, whether it comes to your creative talents or your love life. Expect people to be drawn to you now. Stay open and see where things go.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It might be necessary to have a discussion with someone you’re close to about something you’re concerned about. Address the issue with confidence — you can find a solution.
