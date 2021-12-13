Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 13, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 13, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We’ll find ourselves in an enterprising spirit today. The moon is in ambitious Aries and go-getter Mars moves to growth-oriented Sagittarius in the early morning. Under this cosmic combination we’ll find ourselves motivated by travel, opportunity, and “go-big-or-go-home” attitudes. A few hours later, chatty and analytical Mercury moves to pragmatic Capricorn, which encourages us to look before we leap in executing plans.

Towards the latter half of the day, the moon in Aries squares off with Venus and Pluto in Capricorn. Together, these planets suggest that we can get much accomplished. However, we’ll need to be mindful of rushing our progress or jumping headfirst into anything without a proper plan, particularly if money or responsibilities are involved. It may be necessary to seek out a better deal or situation.

By the later evening, the moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. This planetary pairing reminds us that community is one of the keys to reaching our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re feeling a sense of motivation and encouragement that you haven’t felt in a while. That said, don’t be afraid to walk away from a goal or career path that doesn’t motivate you.

Try not to second-guess yourself around something you know or have extensively studied. A sign of intelligence means being OK with being wrong and willing to learn.

Don’t let your insecurities get in the way when it comes to being a leader or a standout in your community. You never know who will be inspired by you.

Someone could try undermine your confidence with their diva-like behavior, particularly at work. Put those boundaries you’ve been working on into practice.

If executing a creative idea or plan, now’s a good time to seek out help or support in bringing it to life. Additionally, focus on the details. Take things step-by-step.

If you and your sweetheart are on the outs, try not to stew in what you’re feeling. Talking it out will help you to feel much better. The two of you can get on the same page.

A family or home-related matter may need a little more attention from you. Facing the situation head-on right now can help with saving you a headache later.

You might have lots going on today, or at the very least, it might be hard to still your mind. While you usually love to stay active, today is a reminder that being busy isn't always productive. Be picky with your time.

You might want to spend money on something entertaining, but try to be mindful of how much you’re spending. Meanwhile, with romance, honor your values.

You might be feeling some frustration around a lack of community right now. Take time to anchor down within yourself. Remember that you are loved.

You often take pride in being unique or quirky, but there may still be parts of you that you hide from others. Today, you're encouraged to bring it all to the table.

You’re reminded that your financial situation is not an indication of your true value or worth, especially if comparing yourself to others. You define your success.