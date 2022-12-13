Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 13, 2022
The void-of-course moon is taking effect.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 13, 2022.
The morning opens with the moon sitting in fun-loving Leo across from serious Saturn in Aquarius, putting us in a business-focused mood. With la luna also meeting up with the sun in upbeat Sagittarius later in the A.M., the first half of the day bodes well for handling important tasks.
Shortly after the moon teams up with the Sagittarius sun, it goes void-of-course until the wee hours of tomorrow morning. (A moon is considered void-of-course when it doesn’t form any angles with planets, typically creating a quiet, foggy period.) This is usually a good time to take a break and keep your to-do list as light as possible.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Limit your time spent online. Read a book or delve into a creative project.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t go it alone today. Seek out support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Talk to someone who cheers you up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your current financial situation may be improving.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Protect your peace of mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Try to keep your schedule light. Get more rest.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you have an issue with someone, today is a good time to work through it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Be proud of yourself, Scorpio.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
There’s no looking back. Find gratitude for what you currently have.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t look outside of yourself for validation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
In what ways do you need to be more receptive to help or advice from others?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t expect the worst. The odds are in your favor.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.