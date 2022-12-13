Here's your daily horoscope for December 13, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 13, 2022.

The morning opens with the moon sitting in fun-loving Leo across from serious Saturn in Aquarius, putting us in a business-focused mood. With la luna also meeting up with the sun in upbeat Sagittarius later in the A.M., the first half of the day bodes well for handling important tasks.

Shortly after the moon teams up with the Sagittarius sun, it goes void-of-course until the wee hours of tomorrow morning. (A moon is considered void-of-course when it doesn’t form any angles with planets, typically creating a quiet, foggy period.) This is usually a good time to take a break and keep your to-do list as light as possible.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Limit your time spent online. Read a book or delve into a creative project.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t go it alone today. Seek out support.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Talk to someone who cheers you up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your current financial situation may be improving.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Protect your peace of mind.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to keep your schedule light. Get more rest.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have an issue with someone, today is a good time to work through it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be proud of yourself, Scorpio.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s no looking back. Find gratitude for what you currently have.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t look outside of yourself for validation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In what ways do you need to be more receptive to help or advice from others?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t expect the worst. The odds are in your favor.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.