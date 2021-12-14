Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 14, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 14, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters comfort and security-seeking Taurus in the wee hours of the morning, setting the tone for the day ahead. As a result, we should also find ourselves focusing on things related to our comfort and security, like our finances or the way that we physically feel. At the start of the day the Taurus moon meets up with brainy Mercury in sensible Capricorn. Under this cosmic pairing, it’s a good time for planning or discussing work and money-centered matters. We might even expect some positive updates in these areas.

Come late tonight, the energy in the atmosphere gets a bit tense as the stable Taurus moon faces off with change-making Saturn in Aquarius. Together, this planetary pair could have us feeling conflicted between needing a sense of certainty or ease and needing to make tough, but necessary changes. As long as we’re willing to take small, doable steps in executing these changes, we can succeed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could receive some hopeful or positive updates around your career. Although you might still have a ways to go to get where you want to be, at the very least, you are on your way.

If you’re presenting or writing on something you’ve studied or have trained in, be confident in what you know. Don’t let the need to impress people make you doubt your capabilities.

You might need to work a little harder to stay positive or upbeat today. Make time to rest and nourish yourself. Spend some extra time seeking out or with things that you find uplifting.

Don’t shy away from asking for what you need, even if it’s just an empathetic ear from a friend. There are more than enough people in your circle that want to support you. Let them do it.

This is one of those days where you don’t need to look to others to validate what you’ve been achieving or doing as of late. As long as you’re proud of yourself, you can’t lose.

You might be feeling some sparks with someone new. If this connection looks doable, try not to get caught up in overthinking it right now. Let yourself enjoy being in the moment.

A family-related matter might be taking up more of your time and attention than usual. While you’re busy taking care of others, make sure you don’t neglect taking care of yourself.

Having a necessary talk with someone you’re close to could help you with getting the backup or help that you need. Too, speaking up can also be helpful in exercising your boundaries.

It’s time to take some stock or inventory when it comes to your finances. There may be some responsible or grown-up decisions that you need to make. Trust that it’s for the best.

A money-related issue could be getting in the way of you executing a creative idea. If so, widen your options in terms of your budget or financial resources. You have more than you think.

Be mindful of putting unnecessary pressure on yourself today. If you’re lost in your thoughts, what’s the most positive thing that you can find in your current situation?

You could receive a sign or series of signs that you’re on the right track with hitting a goal. Try not to let fear or bad expectations rob you of your confidence or optimism.