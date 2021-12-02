Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 2, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon continues the trek through brooding and passionate Scorpio. As a result, we can expect to feel an intensity to our emotions, too. However, this can be a good time for doing some spiritual and emotional recon, especially as the moon meets up with soulful Neptune in Pisces in the afternoon. We’re called to sit with the discomfort of our feelings and do what’s necessary to release what we’ve outgrown and transform our lives for the better.

Come the evening, the intensity in the air increases as the moon syncs up with angry Mars in Scorpio and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. While this kind of cosmic combination can dredge up issues we might not want to deal with, it can also give us the courage to face and overcome them. Venus in resilient Capricorn also lends us hand by encouraging us to honor our boundaries. The matchup also helps us to appreciate the value of patience, personal responsibility, and a realistic approach to solving our problems.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re pushed to improve how you deal with your finances. Perhaps it’s time to start an emergency fund or scale back on credit card usage. Take a grown-up approach.

Someone could be extra pushy or demanding with you today. Try not to take it to heart. Take a step away from the situation or the environment. Distance gives you perspective.

You begin seeing signs of progress with a project or goal you’ve been working hard at. If it involves money, make sure you’re not settling for scraps. Go for the whole plate.

Your creative engine is all revved up. Take advantage of the motivation (and the confidence) and dare to put yourself out there. Your talents will get you noticed by the right people.

You might need to put some family drama to rest. At the same time, remember it’s not up to you to always be a hero. Do you what you need to do to protect your peace of mind.

Taking the initiative to reach out to someone regarding an idea or an opportunity could end up working out very well for you. Don’t doubt your talents or your skillset.

A sudden, but necessary expense may crop up. Your family could be a source of help or reprieve for you. Don’t be too proud to ask them for assistance or support.

Just about whatever you set your heart on today, you can have. You’re feeling empowered and there’s very little that can get in your way. Your romantic life gets a burst of good luck, too.

It’s best to sit on a decision right now rather than rushing to make one. You need time to weigh your options and figure out if what’s being offered or presented is really for you.

You could receive some buzz or fanfare today due your contributions to a community you care about or for being the innovative go-getter that you are. Keep doing your thing.

You might experience some friction or pushback from a supervisor today. If this has been an ongoing issue, consider if it’s time to plan an exit or start pushing back.

You’re feeling the call to set course for a new adventure. This isn’t something that you can spend too much time overthinking. Take a step forward and watch the good things that unfold.