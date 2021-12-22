Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 22, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 22.

The moon continues its stay in warmhearted Leo today, encouraging us to be unselfish and kind towards others. We’re called to exemplify the holiday spirit and give back where we can, as the Leo moon opposes supportive Saturn in community-focused Aquarius in afternoon.

With wounded Chiron in Aries also in the mix for the first chunk of the day, we’re also urged to use playtime and joy as a form of therapy. Things like art, laughter, fashion, and dancing, are all ways that we can engage in some childlike fun. As stress could run high today, it will be important to have an outlet to decompress.

Towards the second half of the day, the moon faces off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could bring up some stubborn or unpredictable energy to deal with. The best way to navigate this weird cosmic combination is by embracing change. On another note, this Moon-Uranus aspect also pushes us to use our gifts for the sake of the greater good. When we each do our own unique part in making the world better — we all win.

Avoid being inflexible in your approach today. Being a team player will get you more points and more progress. If feeling stressed by uncertainty, seek ways to find joy in the present moment.

You’re feeling the pressure today between work and family obligations. Is it time to drop a few things off your to-do list? Yes. You don’t have anything to prove by trying to do it all.

It won’t be hard to feel overwhelmed today, especially in terms of stress and anxiety. If you can afford to take some time off, even if it’s just for a couple of hours — do it.

You could be feeling somewhat like an odd duck today, as you might find yourself on a different page or wavelength than everyone else around you. Don’t compromise on who you are.

You might be ready to pull the plug on a dead-end job or relationship. Keep in mind that you don’t have to stay and tough it out as better things are coming for you. Set yourself free.

It might feel like you’re spinning in circles today as pending tasks keep piling up. Remember that you don’t have to give everything your immediate attention. It’s OK to ask for help.

Avoid comparing yourself to others today. Embrace the unique or special things about you instead. Your authenticity is what will help you to succeed — confidence is power, after all.

Try not to go looking for approval from others today, as it might not happen the way you want. Do something that feels self-affirming instead. Remind yourself of who you are — powerful!

You’re in a spicy mood today, but it might be best to think before you speak or jump into a debate. Try to make listening and learning the aim for the day. No need to have all the answers.

Try to be patient with yourself today, especially when it comes to a professional or financial goal. With time, you’ll get to where you’re supposed to be. What’s meant for you won’t be denied.

You may need to be selective or deliberate about how much time and energy you give to others today, as you don’t need unnecessary distractions or drama. Spend time with those that fill your cup.

You’re worried as to whether your hard work will yield results. It will. Though it may take a little while for you to see it. For now, give yourself some credit for getting this far.

