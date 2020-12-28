Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 28, 2020

In this Dec. 28 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in curious and communicative Gemini today, putting us in the mood to engage a myriad of projects and interests... all at once. Though with the moon facing off with confusing Neptune in Pisces in the early morning, we could feel distracted and unfocused. As a result, we may need to be careful of spreading ourselves too thin or starting things that we don't have the stamina (or interest) to finish. Under this Moon-Neptune combo, it's best for moving slowly and going with the flow. Although we could see success with projects that require a creative approach.

By late tonight, the moon in Gemini teams up with assertive and enthusiastic Mars in Aries, which could help to lift our spirits. This Moon-Mars combo could also have us feeling more restless than usual, making it necessary to channel the extra energy into a healthy outlet.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may be ready to make a decision today, but your best bet is to gather more information before making a move. Talking to someone knowledgeable could help you with making the right choice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

You may be ready to make a financial investment in something today, but be mindful of FOMO or wishful thinking. Your instincts may be telling you to wait. If so, take heed because you're spot on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Remember you can't be all things to all people. Just be yourself instead. You might find that you're more successful that way. Lead by example and the right people will get behind you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be mindful of seeing only what you want to see in a person or situation today, as it could be easy to buy into an illusion. Trust your intuition though, as it will see you through, especially with your career.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You love to be of help to others and the life of the party. However, today asks that you be more conservative with your time and resources today. Be more focused with your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you're feeling unsure about a business opportunity or partnership, trust what you're feeling and investigate. Don't assume others are on the same page with you. Assert what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may be eager to take on a big project, but try to be pragmatic. Don't take on more than you can handle or promise more than you can deliver. Seek out ways to get others on board to help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

With romance, take care that you're not making someone out to be more than what they are. The power of discernment will help you most. Meanwhile, don't shortchange or undersell your creative talents.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may be eager to help others, but take care that you're not trying to rescue someone, especially if they refuse to rescue themselves. If you need support, ask for it. Make your joy a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It could be hard to get anything done or completed today, making it necessary to take your time and being OK with leaving a few things for another day. Take time to ground and anchor yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could receive an offer or opportunity today, but it will be up to you to make sure you're being compensated fairly for it. Don't think that you have take what you can get. Speak up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be feeling tender or nostalgic today, making self-care a priority. Try not to get trapped in the past though. Try and see the value in where you are and what you have. You have more than you think.

