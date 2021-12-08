Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 8, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 8, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although we’re currently in the season of expansive and over-the-top Sagittarius, we’re called towards moderation today as ambitious Mars in Scorpio squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Aquarius. Under this Mars-Jupiter square, we’ll find ourselves motivated to “go big or go home” when it comes to accomplishing our goals. However, we’ll need to avoid overwhelming ourselves or doing too much too soon.

With the moon still in friendly Aquarius, the focus remains on community for the day. The Aquarius moon teams up with chatty Mercury and the sun in Sagittarius. Under this cosmic combination, we can best execute our vision by collaborating with others and getting the backup or support we need. This is also the kind of planetary weather that encourages us to be generous and helpful towards the people within our local and global communities too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t worry too much about what others are doing or getting accomplished. Practice some gratitude for what you’ve been able to achieve. Meanwhile, don’t be too proud to ask for help or encouragement.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let the haters get under your skin today. When it comes to your career or expertise, you know what needs to be done and you know how to get it done. Sit in your power.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could get lots done on your to-do list today. However, make sure you’re not undertaking more than you can handle right now. Consider delegating or sharing your workload.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to go hard with credit cards or shopping today as you could easily run up your expenses. It might be better to wait for a good sale or hit the thrift store if looking to buy something new.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be upset with something involving your partner or your best friend. Don’t stew on what you’re feeling. Airing it out and discussing it can help you feel better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be unsure if you’re coming or going today with all you’re trying to juggle. Make sure to set aside some time to anchor yourself and find your chill. A midday nap could help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be confident in your abilities today, especially when it comes to your creative work or ideas. Sharing your résumé or your know-how with the right person could lead to opportunity.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a strong chance that you’re feeling extra cranky or impatient today. Be selective about what you sign on to so you can avoid a blow-up or a burnout. Slow your roll.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re not feeling it today, don’t just disappear or go silent on folks. Let people know what’s up so you can get the care and rest that you need. Communicating is also a courteous thing to do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that your little wins count just as much as the big ones. You don’t need to prove or measure your worth by the size or even the frequency of your accomplishments.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make sure that you’re not getting too ahead of yourself when it comes to a career-related opportunity or goal. Mull things over. Consider extending your projected timeline.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If feeling anxious today, try to stay focused on what you want to create. Then, start planning the steps that it will take for you to do it. Start small and work your way up to bigger steps.