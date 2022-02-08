Here's Your Horoscope For February 8, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 8.

We continue to pick up momentum with the moon in determined Taurus. At the start of the day, industrious Mars in Capricorn teams up with innovative Uranus, which is currently in Taurus too. Together, this planetary pair not only gives us the drive we need to move forward with a plan, but it also gives us the ability to execute it with a fresh or unique approach.

Meanwhile, there’s other planetary activity happening this morning as the moon in Taurus faces off with the sun in future-forward Aquarius. Under this cosmic combination, we may feel momentarily torn between staying in out comfort zone and stepping out of it. If there are any changes that we need to implement in our plans or in our life, the meeting between Mars and Uranus later in the morning can make it easier to do.

By the second half of the day, the skies are more peaceful. The Taurus moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by midday, followed by a meeting with sensible Mercury and empowering Pluto in Capricorn by later tonight. With the help of this cosmic combination, we’re encouraged to be patient and understanding with ourselves and others. We’re also called to take time out to nourish ourselves through things that are good for our body.

If you’re having difficulty in hitting a goal, it may be time to change your approach. Perhaps you need to practice more patience or to start allocating yourself more time to get things done.

There’s more honor and integrity in recognizing and correcting a mistake than it is pretending that you didn’t. Let the need to do what’s right outweigh your need to be right.

Take care that you don’t overcommit yourself today, because chances are you’ll have a hard time keeping up. Make things easy on yourself by stepping back and taking the time out you need.

Today encourages you to call in reinforcements when you need them rather than trying to do everything all on your own. Let people come to your rescue the way you come to theirs.

Try not to be too preoccupied with someone else’s opinion of you, especially if they aren’t contributing to you life in a positive or helpful way. Pay attention to your well-being instead.

Love could catch you by surprise today. Expect a beautiful reminder on why it’s important to keep your heart open. In terms of your creative life, a much needed spark of inspiration is coming.

If there’s something that you need to get off of your chest, today pushes you to go for it. Stand in your authenticity, even if it means being difficult or unpleasant for the time being.

Your persuasive powers are stronger than usual today. As such, be mindful of letting self-doubt throw you off track. If there’s an idea you want to get out there or convo you want to have — do it.

What’s something that you can do to support your mind and body today? Perhaps it’s opting for a homecooked meal over takeout or keeping your goals for the day realistic. Treat yourself well.

If there’s something (or someone) that you have your eyes on now, today presents you with the opportunity to put yourself out there and go after what you want. You are in your element.

You might feel more like retreating into your bubble today rather than dealing with the outside world. Meanwhile, if it’s been difficult to move on from a part of your past, you’ll find motivation today.

You might be feeling a bit moodier today than usual. Though you might want to withdraw, you’ll actually do better being in contact with or surrounded by your community.

