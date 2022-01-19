Here's Your Horoscope For January 19, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 19.

The moon remains in self-expressive Leo for the day, putting us in the mood to focus on ourselves more than others. However, with Aquarius season officially kicking off later this evening, we’ll need to find a manageable balance between honoring our individuality and being in community with those around us.

As the moon in Leo pushes up against compassionate Neptune in Pisces towards the late afternoon, we’re encouraged to be more thoughtful and kinder towards others. Today offers us the opportunity to tap into the more generous and loving side of this lion-hearted sign. If we want current circumstances to collectively improve, then we’ll need work together as a collective.

By later tonight when the sun moves into friendly Aquarius, we’re called to exemplify the spirit of connectedness and camaraderie. As such, we might find ourselves motivated towards activism or doing our part to support the communities we belong to or those with whom we feel a kinship. That said, we should be mindful of cliquish behavior or thinking. Between now and the next 30 days, we’ll find that our strength lies in numbers.

If you’re feeling discouraged about the future, your friends might be able to offer you a different outlook or stance that can help you feel much better. Meanwhile, lend a hand where you can.

If you’re weighing the pros and cons of a career-related decision, keep in mind that you do best when you bring your intuition to the table. Try not to allow fear to keep you stuck.

You love being in the know, but for today, perhaps it’s best that you turn your notifications off and limit how much info you’re taking in. If the info doesn’t inspire you, it won’t be very useful.

If it feels like a financial situation will continue dragging on, today offers you a glimpse of hope that this will change. Don’t be afraid to seek out and ask others for assistance or advice.

It may be time for you to delegate some of your responsibilities to your partner or someone else if you want to better care for your well-being. Step back and let others step in.

It might seem like life can’t get any busier for you, but it can and it will. Know that you have some options though. You can attempt to do it all or you can focus on only doing what’s necessary.

You enjoy planning and thinking about the big picture but for now, your homework is working on staying more present to what’s already in front of you. You might find something enjoyable.

In what ways can you stand to prioritize your family life or private life a little bit more? Don’t let the pursuit of your goals have you looking outside of yourself for fulfillment.

It’s time to start practicing the art of listening, especially when talking to a friend or sibling. Sometimes it’s not just about what you know. It’s also about your ability to get curious and learn.

Money is important but today encourages you to count the ways your wealthy in other areas of your life. In what other ways are you being cared for or sustained? You have more than you realize.

You’re feeling more energized than you have in a while. Take this as a sign of the good things to come. However, be mindful of the company you keep now. Don’t let folks drain your battery.

You might not have a lot of steam to accomplish the tasks or goals on your plate. Try not to see this as a failure or wrongdoing on your part. You can’t operate from an empty vessel. Fill it up.

