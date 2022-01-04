Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 4, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 4.

Our mood may be a bit skewed today as the moon remains in change-making Aquarius for the day. It could be difficult to stay grounded or focused as many things feel chaotic or uncertain. These unsettling feelings intensify by the late morning when the moon and unstable Uranus in Taurus bump heads. The best way to handle this cosmic pair is by welcoming change instead of resisting it.

Come the afternoon, the atmosphere may feel heavy as the moon teams up with serious Saturn in Aquarius. Although it won’t be possible to shrug off our responsibilities or avoid the cold, hard truth, this planetary combination can lend us the steely resolve needed to see a problem through.

Since Aquarius is also a community-focused sign, today encourages us to use the power of togetherness to help ourselves and each other. With Mars in altruistic Sagittarius also a key player for the latter half of the day, we’re encouraged to act on behalf of the greater good. At the same time, Mars in Sagittarius, alongside the Aquarius moon, also encourages us stand by our principles.

What’s one thing that you can do today to make a contribution to your community or a worthwhile cause? Even the smallest contributions count.

If you’re feeling frustrated with your employer, consider petitioning for changes or policies that can help with improving the job or the workplace culture.

You may be second-guessing yourself today, namely when it comes to taking a leap of faith. Your partner or someone that inspires you might give you the push you need.

You’re reminded to have faith that things are working out for you, even if you can't immediately see the results. Don’t get too hung up on the things you can’t control right now.

Work and other responsibilities could be putting a ton of pressure on you right now. Keep in mind that it’s impossible to do it alone. Ask for assistance.

It may be time to adopt a new approach or method when it comes to managing stress or managing your workload. Build better habits for yourself.

It could be hard to find the joy today as things feel overwhelming. That’s why it’s imperative that you still try to give yourself some sort of happiness anyway. Make time for you.

A family- or home-related situation may demand your attention today. If so, be mindful of letting others get under your skin or disturb your peace. Re-center yourself.

It may be taking you longer than you’d like to complete or finish a task. Try not to stress over it as you can only do but so much. Take it one day at a time.

Try to manage your expectations today when it comes to getting something you want. Be more flexible or open-minded in terms of how and when you might get it.

Self-care is the focus now as you might be feeling distressed or overworked. That said, be mindful of being too critical of yourself. You’re doing the best you can.

Your bandwidth may be super low today. Take it as a cue to get the rest that you need. Try not to overcomplicate things for yourself.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.