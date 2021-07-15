Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 15, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 15, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The sun in nourishing Cancer teams up with soothing Neptune in Pisces over the course of the day, while the moon enters pleasure-seeking Libra by the late morning. As a result, we’re encourgaed to slow down and find our balance. For those of us working today, we might consider taking off early, or putting off more demanding tasks for another day. At the same time, we can get more done when we enlist the help of a partner or team.

In terms of self-care, this could be a good day for indulging in a beauty or skincare routine or getting dressed up. Sometimes feeling good on the outside can help us with feeling good on the inside. As Cancer and Libra are zodiac signs that love spending time with those they care about most, today also encourages us to make time for the special people in our lives.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might be feeling more like a hermit than the superstar you are. Take time to go behind the scenes and tend to your private life. If you’re feeling down, connect with your loved ones.

You might be moved to have a heartfelt conversation with a friend or sibling. Know that they’re more than willing to listen. Sharing your feelings is good for your well-being.

Showing off your talents on social media or during a group meeting could help you with securing an opportunity. Don’t overthink it. Put yourself out there and have fun.

Trust yourself. You know more than anyone about what you need and what’s best for you. Stay authentic to who you are and you can’t go wrong. It’s OK to put yourself first.

Be mindful of absorbing too much bad news and gossip today, as it could end up bringing you down. Focus more on activities and entertainment that reinforces beauty and hope.

You do so much for other people, so why not let people do something for you for a change? You can get what you want by telling folks exactly what you need. Be clear.

Your time and energy are valuable, so make sure that you treat them as such today. If you’re not feeling something (or someone), don’t feel obligated to get on board. Honor your needs.

A mini excursion or some time spent away from your desk will serve you well today. If you’re not up for company, listen to what you feel. Take a time out.

Be choosy about who gets your time and attention today, as dealing with too many people can be more draining than you might think. If possible, reschedule meetings for another day.

Someone you know could put in a good word for you that could translate into an opportunity or a moment of recognition. Yes, Capricorn, you are loved and supported.

In what ways can you be more open to learning or seeing things from a different perspective? If you want to move forward, more patience and open-mindedness is needed.

Being authentic about the way you feel, even if it’s not as pleasant as you might like, is the key to your happiness. Don’t disconnect from your feelings. Affirming them helps you affirm yourself.