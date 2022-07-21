Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 21, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 21, 2022.

The moon continues to camp out in easygoing Taurus. The first half of the day may not be so chill, however, because la luna teams up with headstrong Mars in Taurus around noon. When the moon and Mars get together, we can expect to feel more irritable, argumentative, or stressed than we might be comfortable with. This kind of cosmic combination can also make folks behave in a stubborn or overbearing way.

On the positive side, this Moon-Mars meetup can be useful if we’re able to harness it. This planetary pair lends us the drive and follow-through needed for things that might present us with a challenge or obstacle, like working out or pursuing a goal. On a similar note, for those of us that could use a little help in being more assertive or confident, today’s cosmic weather can give us what we need.

As we enjoy the last few days of Cancer season, having the moon in Taurus encourages us to not only cherish and nourish what we love, it also encourages us to seek out pleasure and comfort. If at any point we’re feeling more stressed than happy today, this could be a good time to enjoy some summer delights.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid driving up your spending or expenses if possible. Though, if you have it to spend, this could be a good time to invest in a home-related upgrade. Also, you could make progress with home hunting.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re focused and in your zone. With both your confidence and your instincts on point for today, there’s very little that you can’t achieve. If you want someone’s attention, you’ll get it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling super sleepy and sluggish today. If you’re not feeling something, don’t try and force it. Kick back and rest as much as you can. Let things come to you rather than chasing them down.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have a goal or an idea that you’re trying to execute, this might be a good time to assemble a crew. Many hands makes for light work. Networking could also yield positive results.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit touchy today where it pertains to the attention you deserve but may not be getting. Don’t give up or get jealous of what others have. Keep shining. The right people are watching.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The wanderlust is serious. Look to ways that you can get out and explore. Maybe a day trip or an outdoor excursion are doable options. Taking in some cultural entertainment could be cool too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be some extra money coming in by way of a bonus or financial assistance. On a separate note, if there’s something you’re upset about, it’s time to address it head-on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect a genuine show of support or encouragement from someone today. Aside from that, if you’re dealing with a difficult person, try to avoid stooping down to their level. Just do you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it feels like you’ve been dragging lately, today provides you with the energy boost you need to tackle a project or get physically moving. Just try not to overdo it. Keep a steady pace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Fun and romance are the main things on the schedule now. Enjoy yourself. Meanwhile, your creative energy is strong. If you have a project in the works, it will flourish.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Something in your home might need to be repaired or fixed. If you’re able to take care it now, it should leave you with some peace of mind. A family issue could also crop up. Prioritize self-care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there’s a conversation that you’ve been avoiding, you might find yourself with the resolve to handle it today. Separately, expect your ideas to be sharp and your focus strong. Seize the day.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.