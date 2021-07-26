Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 26, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 26, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is stationed in Pisces today, casting a dreamy haze over the day. As such, we’ll find ourselves in the mood to slow down and relax. However, with the moon being in an opposition to Venus in hard-working Virgo this morning, it might be tough to strike a balance between work and rest. The best way that we can align our head with our heart today is by paying closer attention to what we need and taking the necessary steps to get those needs met.

Meanwhile, this meetup between the Pisces moon and Venus in thoughtful Virgo encourages us to do what we can to help or be kind to others. Those of us who are inclined to help others before helping ourselves might want to exercise some limits today so as not to overdo it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

In what ways can you give more care and attention to your well-being? Hint: Be choosy about the things you say yes to. Your time and energy are precious.

If single and dating, you could find love in the most unexpected places or through your social circle. Try not to close yourself off to the possibilities. Expect good things.

Be mindful of compromising on your values with a work- or career-related matter. Don’t let the need for approval from others have you going against yourself.

If you’re eager for a getaway, staying local is the way to go. Plan a staycation or a day trip. Even the smallest change in locale or scenery can boost your mood.

You might be feeling the urge to splurge today, but you may need to be more budget savvy. What can you purchase that’s both fun and functional?

You might find yourself helping others as you usually do, but you’re reminded not to neglect yourself. What’s one nice thing that you can do for yourself today?

If you don’t have a ton of drive or motivation today, that’s completely fine as you could use the rest. Taking time out to care for your emotional health and spiritual hygiene is encouraged.

Being in the company of your friends, whether virtual or in person, is the best way to spend your time today rather than being by yourself. Let people love up on you.

If making decisions today around your career or your goals, trust your intuition as it’s spot on. Meanwhile, make time to connect with your family.

How can you best open your mind or look at something from a wider perspective? By getting quiet and listening to people who have something valuable to teach you.

You could receive some promising news regarding a financial matter. However, you may need to be proactive in following up or staying on top of the matter to find out.

If you need support, don’t be shy about asking for it. You might just be surprised at how many folks come to your rescue. Be honest about what you feel.