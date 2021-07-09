Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 9, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 9, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today brings us a new moon in tenderhearted Cancer (9:17 p.m. ET), which inspires us to undergo an emotional reset. Under this new moon, we’re also encouraged to put our well-being first. For some of us, this may mean setting healthier boundaries within our relationships or creating a better work-life balance. For others, this could mean focusing more on our physical and mental wellness and adopting healthier habits.

With the moon in Cancer facing off with wounded Chiron in Aries by late morning, we could be starting out the day feeling cranky. As such, it might be a good time to lay low and avoid getting pulled into unnecessary drama. By the afternoon, the moon teams up with independent Uranus in Taurus, which encourages us to spend some much-needed time alone or with the right group of people with whom we share a bond.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

If you were hoping to heal a connection between you and a family member, that healing is possible. Also, it’s time to upgrade your living situation with more stability or more comfort.

If you have a website or podcast you want to launch or a story idea to pitch, now’s a great time to do it. When you discuss or dive into the things that are close to your heart, people will listen.

It’s time to get clear on what you really want, as there’s a good chance you can have it. Focus on what you value, rather than setting your standards by what others value. Your happiness is yours to create.

Now’s the time to look at yourself with more loving and appreciative eyes. If you’re called to step into the spotlight (and chances are you will be), do so with pride. You belong here.

You’re being called to go more with the flow rather than trying to push it. This might mean saying no to more things or learning the art of surrender. Work on building your faith.

Friendship is the focus, as you’re called to improve your connection to your community. It’s your community that will help you in making something you’ve been dreaming about come true.

You’ve got the green light to move forward with a career goal, though know that this may mean taking on the challenge of following your heart. Remember that your heart is a muscle. Use it.

What makes you feel optimistic? If you’ve been having a hard time figuring out what that is, today gives you the chance to set sail for a new adventure and find out. Keep your heart open.

You’re in need of emotional nourishment, and that can only happen when you set aside the time and space for it. Meanwhile, if you were hoping to improve your finances, you can.

You could find success with a new partnership or contractual agreement. Just make sure this relationship is where your heart is truly at. You don’t have to take something just because it’s being offered.

It’s time to work on simplifying your life. Where do you need to create a better work-life balance? Meanwhile, if you’re ready to pursue a new job, the time is now.

Your creative talents are the key to your success now, so get out there and start showing them off. If you been hoping to start anew in your romantic life, now’s the time to make your move.