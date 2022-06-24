Here's Your Daily Horoscope For June 24, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, June 24, 2022.

The moon stays put in comfort-seeking Taurus today. With la luna planted in this grounded sign, we’ll be in the mood to tend to the things that give us a sense of security or peace of mind, like our finances or our favorite place to chill.

However, as we get closer to the evening, the moon meets up with unstable Uranus in Taurus. While this kind of Moon-Uranus aspect can inspire us to step outside of our comfort zone with something new and exciting, this cosmic combo can also increase our anxiety. When these two planets get together, it’s not uncommon to encounter a situation that feels jarring or shocking in some way.

On the bright side, if there is anything surprising or troubling coming down the pipeline today, it can provide us with an impetus to make much-needed changes. On a similar note, the Moon-Uranus pairing encourages us to be flexible or original in our approach forward. And if we do find ourselves dealing with worry or nervous tension, today is perfect for working with healing techniques like acupuncture or Reiki.

Are there some subscription services that you need to pause or cancel as a means of keeping more money in your pocket? Aside from that, consider investing in building some new skills.

What’s something that you’ve been wanting to try but have yet to do? Today could be a good day to do it, or at the very least, it could be a great time to put the wheels in motion.

You’re feeling a bit overstimulated today. Engaging in a meditative or creative practice could help you calm your nerves. A good cry could also be helpful for you, too.

You might receive a last-minute invitation to hang out with a friend or attend a social event. Don’t shy away from it. Say yes to the offer. You’ll end up having fun or making a new business contact.

Your creativity and uniqueness are the keys to moving forward with a career opportunity or securing one. On a separate note, how can you use your voice or influence to promote change?

You might find that a certain belief system or way of thinking doesn’t hold weight for you anymore. This is a good thing as it means you’re growing. It’s time for a new outlook.

You can’t be in control of everything, nor should you try. Expect today to be a lesson in letting go and trusting that you’ll end up exactly where you’re supposed to be. Don’t hold on to the past.

You could receive help from a random person or have an out-of-the-blue encounter with someone that ends up giving you exactly what you needed. Embrace the unexpected.

You’re moved to make changes to your workday or regular routine. Consider some things that you can remove from your schedule. What are some tasks or appointments that you can rearrange?

You might find some refuge in doing something romantic with someone you fancy or having some fun on your own. Either way, think about doing something that brings you unabashed joy.

You’re used to dealing with certain things a certain way, namely when it comes to how you manage your emotions. Today pushes you to work on developing better ways to deal.

You might be on the receiving end of some updates that you might not be expecting. Being objective or adaptable about how you handle it will help you come out on top.

