Here's Your Horoscope For March 18, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 18.

There’s a strong feeling of resolve in the air thanks to today’s full moon in conscientious Virgo (3:18 a.m. EST). If there’s anything currently going on in our life that has become unhealthy, gotten out of hand, or doesn’t feel like a good use of our time and energy, we can expect this full moon to give us the push we need to fix it. As the sun in inspiring Pisces meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn later this afternoon, today asks us to let go of anything that’s not beneficial or meaningful.

On a much lighter note, if we’ve already been putting in the work to make changes or improvements where needed, today could leave us feeling like we did a job well done. The same goes for any projects that we’ve completed. We should be feeling some level of satisfaction thanks to our hard work.

Come later in the morning, the moves moves to balance-seeking Libra. If we’re feeling out of whack for any reason, the Libra moon encourages us to do what we can to regain our equilibrium. For some of us this may mean choosing our values over making others happy, while for the rest of us it could mean asking for the support we need. With love planet Venus still in group-focused Aquarius, community and reciprocity is key.

If you haven’t been feeling your best, expect to receive a nudge in the right direction to help you get the care you need. If you’ve been working on a wellness goal, expect to see progress.

There’s a possibility you could get discovered or noticed in some way thanks to a creative project that you’ve done or something you’re gifted at. A friend may be talking you up to others.

A home or family-related matter comes to the spotlight. If there’s something you’re not happy with, you’re presented with the opportunity to get if off your chest. Stand in your authenticity.

You should expect to received some promising updates or feedback concerning a decision you’ve been waiting on or a project you’ve got in the works, especially if you’re producing content.

Money that you’ve been waiting on finally arrives or you’re able to reach a financial resolution with someone. Meanwhile, you might need to turn down an opportunity that doesn’t align with your values.

You have the chance to make a big name for yourself or see something that you’ve been putting your heart and soul into succeed. Pat yourself on the back, but also thank the people that helped you too.

Whatever is leaving or fading out of your life right now, don’t attempt to fight it. Allow yourself to release the things you’ve outgrown so you can start receiving the things that are meant for you.

You might have a realization that you’re not as alone as you might think. You’ve got people that have got your back. If not, what do you need to let go in order to build these kind of connections?

It may be time to walk away from a job or commitment. If you know in your heart that it’s not for you, expect your decision-making to pay off, even if it’s just keeping your integrity in tact.

You might seal the deal on an opportunity related to education, publishing, or public speaking. If you’ve been working hard to bring an idea to life, you’re finally starting to see some results.

When it comes to money that you owe, there could be a chance that you could be finally clearing up a debt or you could discover that the amount isn’t as high as you thought. Emotionally, it’s time for a purge.

If the damage has been done with a relationship, you’ll feel justified in walking away. On the flip side, today could mark a major milestone or chapter in a promising partnership.

