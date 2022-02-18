Here’s Your Horoscope For Dreamy Pisces Season

Have a box of tissues handy, because emotional catharsis is on its way to the collective. Pisces season 2022 is sprinkling its Neptunian magic beginning on Feb. 18. The sensitive water sign is making sure you feel all the feels, so it’s a good time as any to trade in residual aloofness left by Aquarius season for classic Piscean vulnerability. Pisces is all about quiet reflection, exploring your emotions, and indulging in all things romantic and dreamy, so knowing how Pisces season 2022 affects your zodiac sign is a great way to tap into your intuition and align closer to your higher self.

“Pisces season [will bring] lots of love to our lives,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. According to Stardust, you can expect sparks to fly during the new moon in Pisces, which occurs on March 2. “The new moon is opening our hearts to new possibilities, which will make us feel like we’re floating on cloud nine when the Sun and Jupiter align on March 5.” Fun fact: in traditional astrology, Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, aka the planet that brings abundance and luck — so expect vibes to be extra lucky that day.

Both Venus, the planet of love and romance, and Mars, the ruler of impulses and aggression, will enter in the visionary and emotionally unavailable Aquarius, so while romance may feel odd and a little on the colder side initially, this transit is a great time to create unconventional bonds with others. “Venus and Mars link up on March 6, making us connect with the person we adore. The Sun and Neptune conjunction on March 13 will make us see our partner with starry eyes,” explains Stardust.

But don’t expect to live in an eccentric world for long. “The Virgo full moon on March 18 brings us back down to reality by letting us see others clearly as they truly are without rose-colored glasses,” Stardust says.

This season is an ode to fantasy, romance, and dreaming big, so there’s plenty to look forward to. Ready to know what the water sign has in store for you? Keep reading to find out how Pisces season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aries, this season is all about catching up on your beauty sleep. The peaceful water sign is passing through your house of subconscious, and it’s here to remind you that even the most passionate and ambitious people need to rest, too. Rather than take action this season, it offers a great time for quiet as you plan and prep for the future.

“This is a time for rest and relaxation. Instead of taking on the world a million miles per hour, consider giving yourself a moment of solitude to reflect. Also to chill out for the next several weeks,” explains Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces season is firing up your social life, Taurus, so it’s a good idea to shift focus on your friendships. Since Pisces can cause things to get a little hazy, it’s a good time to reflect on your connections and decide whether those you surround yourself with are serving your highest self.

“You are finding your squad. This means that you were taking stock of the people that are the most important to you and have proven through loyalty. Those who haven’t will be tossed to the side,” says Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling seen right now, Gemini. That’s because the most public part of your chart, your house of public image is being spotlighted during Pisces season. It’s a good time to check in with your professional life and what direction you’re headed. What do you want to be remembered by?

“Your role at work is changing this month. This means that you will be given new opportunities and plenty of time to shine. Embrace all of the magical possibilities that are coming your way and broadening your career,” says Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Cancer, this season is pushing you out of your comfort zone and inspiring you to pursue bigger and better things. You may be seeing things differently that may entirely contradict your own views, but it’s still a good idea to remain objective and avoid letting the cloudy Pisces energy mislead you.

“Take a step back and look at life through a different one. You may find that having a broader perspective will give you the inside you need to make all of the necessary changes and see you evolve with the times,” Stardust says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces season is all about defining your needs and wants, Leo. Your eighth house of transformation will be in the spotlight, and it’s a reminder to let things go that aren’t serving you. It’s a good time to ask yourself: what are you ready to release this season?

“It’s important to implement boundaries in relationships over the next several weeks. Setting limits with those who care about will ensure that no one takes advantage of you, or vice versa, in the future,” explains Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces season is all about partnerships, Virgo, so it’s a great time to open yourself up to the possibility of love. Take time to really address your needs when it comes to a sustainable relationship from the inside out through journaling and inner reflection.

“Your love life is blossoming at the moment, allowing you to define relationships. You may want to open up your heart to your special someone,” says Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces season is a great time to slow down and be gentle with yourself, Libra. Dreamy Pisces gives you the green light to romanticize your daily rituals — so don’t be afraid to implement candlelight baths and other romantic habits in your day-to-day.

“The focus over the next several weeks is your daily routine. Be sure to get your steps in while you’re working and stretch your muscles out during breaks to ensure that you do not have physical, mental, or emotional burnout,” Stardust says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you feeling the love, Scorpio? Fellow water sign Pisces is sprinkling romance in your life this season, and you’re being inspired to take new relationships in stride — but don’t forget to pour that love into your cup, too.

“Love is in the air this month. You’re wanting to impress a new relationship or we commit to an old one. Dive deep down the rabbit hole and give it your all to ensure it works out the way you want,” explains Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Spring cleaning came a little early, Sagittarius. This season is all about reworking your home and making your space so that it captures your eclectic and adventurous vibe, so it’s OK to splurge on that new bookshelf you’ve been eyeing.

“It’s time to spruce up your apartments or house. Before you commit to painting the walls a different color, try adding some minor embellishments to your dwelling. You may find that minor adjustments like different colored pillows really change the energy in your space,” Stardust explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Capricorn, you may feel like you’re fighting to be understood, especially since Pisces is often vague, while you’re all about pragmatism. Think before speaking and reflect on your responses — listening is communication, too.

“Communication is in right now. Make sure that you were being concise and direct with others. The reason being is because of that may be lost in translation, which can create confusion in the long run,” Stardust says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you in a “TikTok made me buy it” mindset right now, Aquarius? As tempting as it is to splurge on new futuristic tech, especially since you and Pisces share dreamy ideologies, it’s probably a good idea to review your budget plan instead.

“Start saving your money, Aquarius. The more you put away for a rainy day, means that you will have a lot more money to play with when the time comes. Budgets and sales are your friends,” explains Stardust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces, this period is all about shifting your goals and removing any limits that have been set in your way this year. Reflect on your needs and desires so you can define how you want to move forward — and don’t skip spiritual work!

“This is the optimal time to start manifesting your dreams. Being into what you want to create and bring to the world. The more you begin to connect with your visions, the easier it will be to make them a reality,” says Stardust.