Here's Your Horoscope For March 9, 2022
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 9.
The moon is in quick-witted Gemini today, putting the focus on where we’re at mentally. If we’re feeling restless or bored, this could be a good time to seek out interesting and inspiring discussions, podcasts, or other intellectual fare. However, if we’re experiencing brain fog or burnout, the day offers a bit of a reprieve when chatty Mercury moves to rejuvenating Pisces by the evening.
With Mercury in Pisces, we’re encouraged to calm our minds and take some time to step away from anything that overloads our circuits. It may be best to put large tasks on the back burner for now as it will be be difficult to stay focused or concentrate today. Utilizing tools like meditation, art, or soothing music can be helpful in alleviating stress or mental fatigue as can extra rest or hydration.
By later tonight, when the Gemini moon faces off with expansive Jupiter in Pisces, we’ll really need to be mindful of scattering ourselves in too many directions. Additionally, gathering information may be a bit tricky now, as getting our facts straight may prove hard to do. Since Mercury in Pisces is helping to heighten our intuition, we’ll find that we can make good use of it by not believing everything we see or hear.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try not to be too surprised or hard on yourself if it’s hard for you to stay on task today. You need a time out. Breaking projects down into smaller pieces can help you finish them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
With your reputation gaining some attention now, knowing or being in the company of the right people can help you get where you want to be. If you need something, start asking around.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Be wary of starting too many things that you can’t finish or taking on an assignment that will be difficult to complete. If you need help or a longer deadline, there’s no shame in asking for it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’re feeling anxious or uneasy today, watching or listening to things that make you laugh or make you hopeful can do a lot to shift your mood. A good book could help too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Talking to a friend about your fears or something difficult that you’re going through could be more helpful or illuminating that you might realize. Sometimes it’s good to know you’re not alone.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
There might be a contract or offer on the table for you. Before you say yes, make sure you’ve taken the time to determine if it’s a good opportunity for you. Ask questions.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re feeling eager to jump into a plan or idea. However, try to make sure that you’re not getting ahead of yourself today. Now’s the time to play close attention to all the details. Take it slow.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Look to creativity and entertainment to provide you with the respite you need right now. Meanwhile, try to pace yourself when it comes to a new romantic interest. No pressure.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
A discussion with a loved one or someone you’re related to is needed. Understanding or tenderness may be needed for the situation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Work never stops, but you might need to today, especially if things are getting overwhelming. This is one of those days where the need to prioritize your mental health trumps everything else.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re encouraged to consider some ways that you can better manage your expenses or spending. Perhaps it’s time to scale back on a few subscription services.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
When you speak, expect people to listen now. Talk about things or causes that you want to bring attention to, including yourself. Try not to be shy about putting yourself out there.
