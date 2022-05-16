Here's Your Daily Horoscope For May 16, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 16, 2022.

For those of us on the east coast, a powerful lunar eclipse in emotionally intense Scorpio takes place in the wee hours of the morning. Although the eclipse took place yesterday for west coast folks, it’s safe to say we’re all feeling the effects. Moodiness and anxiety are just some of the feelings that may be coming up at this time. Though for some of us, there may be a spirit of resolve in the air as we’re ready to embrace the changes that this cosmic event will bring.

With eclipses in Scorpio, there may be something we’re ready to release or toss out of our life, especially if it’s affecting our wellness or is no longer sustainable. Scorpio is a sign that encourages us to confront our fears and challenges head-on. On a collective level, mental health will be a big focus under this eclipse, as will matters concerning the financial market and reproductive rights.

A few hours later, after the eclipse, the moon moves to philosophical Sagittarius. By mid-morning, the moon teams up with optimistic and spirited Jupiter in Aries. This cosmic combo encourages us to find the silver lining and to look for the light in the darkness. With a little hope and a can-do attitude we turn things around for the better. Standing up for what’s right helps, too. When la luna opposes Mercury (retrograde) in chatty Gemini, a few laughs can go a long way.

The time has come to work on letting go of something that you’ve been holding on to for too long. Maybe it’s some pent up or unaddressed feelings, or maybe it’s a goal you no longer want to pursue.

Will you stay or will you go? This might be the topic of the moment where a key relationship is concerned. It’s time to get honest with yourself about what you want or what you need.

It gets harder and harder to multitask now as it may be affecting your bandwidth or wellness. A reprioritization of work and responsibilities is needed now. More help or support may be needed.

If life feels a little too joyless, this situation will be difficult to ignore. While what you want might not happen overnight, putting together a plan and sticking to it will help you reach your goal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Some drama related to your home or your family will be unavoidable. Still, how you decide to handle it will make all the difference. It’s time to exercise your boundaries or get some real support.

There’s something that your obsessing over or making a bigger deal than it should be. You’re encouraged to pull back a bit and find a some perspective. Lean on your inner wisdom.

A financial matter may be hampering your ability to have fun. While this situation won’t last forever, what are some things that you can do about it that are within your power right now?

It might feel like you’re under construction right now as you assess who and where you are. You’re pushed to be more vocal with others about what you need. You can’t always be the strong one.

You might feel like you’re being sidelined from life in some way. Perhaps this is the universe’s way of pushing you to focus a little more on nourishing, nurturing, and pacing yourself.

You’re a pretty good judge of character, but have you have you had someone pegged all wrong? Instead of distancing yourself from others, consider the ways you might need to open your heart.

A career shift or rebrand might be on the horizon for you now. Your task now is to make sure that it aligns with who you really are at your core. Focus on impressing yourself first.

Be mindful of getting stuck on wishful thinking. If there’s a goal you’re trying to reach, you’re pushed to approach it from a more grounded or practical place. Take it step by step.

