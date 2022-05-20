Here's Your Daily Horoscope For May 20, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 20, 2022.

As the moon leaves grounded Capricorn for experimental Aquarius early this morning, we should find ourselves in the mood to break up some of the dull, monotonous energy and try something new. Brainy Mercury is still retrograde in intellectual Gemini. As Mercury joins forces with the Aquarius moon and inspiring Jupiter in Aries this morning, we can expect a breakthrough or an a-ha moment with a problem, project, or plan. Having Jupiter in Aries in today’s cosmic mix, also lends us some upbeat vibes.

By later tonight, our curiosity and need for entertainment increases once Gemini season officially kicks off. With the confident sun in Gemini and the moon in Aquarius, we’ll find that we’ll feel our best by feasting on mentally stimulating fare and engaging with others. This can be a great time to reconnect with people from the past or follow-up with folks.

However, as Mercury retrograde is influencing this Gemini season, we’ll need to take great care with the information we’re getting and sharing. Mercury retrograde encourages us to double-check our work, our facts, and our calendar. We may need to give additional time and thought to an important decision.

Expect a moment of clarity where it pertains to a goal or an idea. You’re feeling more confident about how to move forward or what steps you should be taking.

You might be questioning if the work you’re doing aligns with your values. If the answer is no, you’re encouraged to seek out opportunities that are. It could mean doing volunteer work or a side job.

Your birthday season has arrived, bringing the opportunity for a new path or direction as well as a new attitude. Before you move forward, it’s a good time to take stock of where you are.

There’s some promising developments brewing around a career or financial matter, so try not to stress or worry too much about it. Don’t veer away from your instincts or intuition.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Expect to get back in touch with a friend you’ve lost touch with or haven’t been able to see in a while. There’s a strong chance that this friend has a message or advice that will help you.

You might want to take a little more time and care with a project or idea that you intend to share publicly. Don’t feel pressured to rush to the finish line. You have time.

Your partner or BFF might want to take you on a little adventure today. You could use some laughter and good vibes — so say yes. Overall, someone’s generosity will put you in a good mood.

Taking some time out of your day to organize your space or tend to some home-related chores leaves you feeling reenergized and accomplished. Caring for your mental well-being helps too.

The timing is perfect for doing something interesting or out of the ordinary with a close friend or your partner. Also, if there’s a conversation you want to revisit or follow-up on, this is your moment.

It looks like it’s time for you to make some improvements or changes to your regular routine. Doing so could offer you more peace of mind or comfort. It’s all about ease and efficiency.

You could recapture the magic with a creative idea or a project that you put on the back burner. A dose of childhood nostalgia could also inspire you to rediscover something you loved.

Your alone time is precious. Today encourages you to treat it as such. If you can, put your notifications on snooze or Do Not Disturb. Treat yourself to something that’s just for you.

Want to learn more? Check out your May 2022 monthly horoscope.