Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 24, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 24, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The skies are rough this week thanks to the upcoming lunar eclipse in Sagittarius. With the moon currently in emotionally intense Scorpio, it’ll be important to find peace and joy where we can. As Scorpio is a sign that prefers deeply bonded relationships over superficial connections, we’re encouraged to look to those we love today as a means of navigating any rough patches we might encounter. With optimistic Jupiter in Pisces in the mix at the start of the day, we’re encouraged to seek out things that uplift and soothe us.

Come the latter half of the day, things get bumpy as the Scorpio moon opposes unstable Uranus in Taurus, which could stir up restlessness and anxiety. The best way to channel this energy is by breaking free of anything we might be obsessing over or have held onto for far too long. With the moon also squaring off with cold Saturn in Aquarius, we might be feeling heavier, lonelier, or more frustrated than usual. The best way to manage this energy will be to connect with community and engage things that nourish the heart.

No matter how intense today’s energy is, keep in mind that it’s ultimately helping us to release or tear down the things in our lives that are no longer working as a means of making space to build something much better.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

A friendship or acquaintance may not be worth saving, especially if it comes at the expense of your emotional well-being or sense of worth. Not forcing things that are not working is a sign of growth.

You’re on a different page than someone regarding a business-related matter. As such, you may need to go your own way or take a different approach in reaching a resolution. Either way, it’s time for a change.

It’s time to pay more attention to your well-being, as you’ve been spreading yourself too thin. If something isn’t working or coming together, don’t force it. Conserve your energy.

A love connection could frustrate you today. However, it could be a cue to pour more energy into yourself and the things that you love. Your heart has something to reveal to you. Pay attention.

You and your partner, a family member, or a roommate may not be on the same page today. Know that you can’t take on all the responsibility of the relationship. Free yourself of the need to be liked.

Today could be fraught with frustration in getting things done or communicating with others. Try not to take anything too personally. Let go of the need to control the situation or outcome.

You might be tempted to splurge today, but your money is best spent on something practical, like paying off a bill. Financial freedom is possible, but discipline is needed now. Too, it might be time for a raise.

You might feel like you’re not getting the support you need from someone you’re invested in. You could be waiting for a long time waiting for this person to change. Change your expectations instead.

You may need to think before you speak today, as not everything warrants an opinion or response. Look before you leap in getting involved with projects, too. Slow down, Sag.

You might feel like an outsider today, but it’s important to embrace what makes you special or unique, as that’s what the world needs right now. Use what you have to spark change.

You might feel like you’re not equipped to take the lead or execute a plan, but you are. It’s time to put an end to an old story you’ve been telling yourself. You’re the one you’ve been waiting for.

You could be feeling stressed out today, and it’s likely about something you have no control over. Try to let it go for now. You might find that things will work out on their own.