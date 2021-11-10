Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 10, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We can expect today to be a very challenging one, as multiple planets in the sky battle it out with each other. The moon is in Aquarius for the day, which places the emphasis on community, particularly in terms of where we feel we belong and where we feel we don’t.

Finding community could be difficult today, as the moon in Aquarius is agitated by skeptical Mercury and aggressive Mars in all-or-nothing Scorpio in the morning. Meanwhile, unstable Uranus in Taurus has a run-in with the moon in the evening. As a result, it might be hard to find a compromise or middle ground in dealing with others. Emotions could build up and there could be some cliquish behavior to contend with. We can stay above the fray by being mature and level-headed.

With serious Saturn in Aquarius also stirring the cosmic pot for the day, frustration and moodiness are abound as we may find ourselves dealing with a challenging roadblock. The best thing that we can do in terms of navigating the day’s difficult energy is by being open to making tough, but necessary changes and focusing largely on the things we can control.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

If there’s an issue between you and a friend, be mindful of resorting to petty behavior. Address the situation with maturity. You are responsible for your own actions.

If a work-related matter or a business relationship has become unsalvageable, it’s time to start planning an exit strategy. Meanwhile, don’t let the haters get to you. Keep your head up.

Your motivation to accomplish a goal could get zapped today thanks to a delay or an unavoidable roadblock. Don’t try to push forward. See this moment as a necessary break.

If you and a romantic interest aren’t on the same page, where do you need to own up to your role in the matter and where do you need to hold them accountable? A relationship takes two.

People, especially your family members, can be especially demanding or overbearing today. Be mindful of people-pleasing. Prioritize your mental health and well-being.

You might feel blocked at every turn today if trying to knock out your to-do list. Try not to put unnecessary stress on yourself. For now, look to things that bring you joy.

You might find yourself in a tight spot financially. Family could be a resource to you at this time. On another note, with job-related matters, don’t compromise on your core values.

You might be tempted to take a my-way-or-the-highway approach to doing things today, but that can actually work against you. Employ the power of understanding and negotiation.

Try to avoid focusing on the worst-case-scenario right now. Practice more gratitude for the good things that you do have going for you. If trying to execute a plan, work with what you have.

If you feel like you’re on a different page from everyone else right now, try to see that as a plus instead of a negative. Now’s the time to fully embrace your originality. Avoid sticking to a script.

Be mindful of being combative or argumentative just for the sake of being right. Pick and choose your battles. You’ll find that there are more folks for you than against you.

Try not to be afraid of the uncertainty that’s in the air today. You, more than anyone, know how to best go with the flow. If you’re in need of an anchor, look to your friends.