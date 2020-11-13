Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 13, 2020

In this Nov. 13 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

"Intensity" is the word of the day under today's cosmic weather. The day opens up with the moon in peace-seeking Libra facing off with tough Saturn in Capricorn. This could cast a bit of a somber or frustrating cloud over the morning. The best way to channel this Moon-Saturn vibe is by communicating or upholding our boundaries or getting involved in activities that require patience and persistence.

By late morning, the moon moves into all-or-nothing Scorpio, which should put us in an all-or-nothing kind of a mood. With the new moon in Scorpio approaching (Nov. 14 or Nov. 15 if you're on Eastern time), it's a good time to get clear about what we should be investing ourselves into wholeheartedly and what we should toss to the wayside. Especially as the moon teams up with analytical Mercury in Scorpio in the late afternoon. With go-getter Mars (after being retrograde for the last two month) moving direct in fiery Aries this evening, we get the cosmic green-light needed to move forward and jump into action. We just need to be firm on what we're moving forward with.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could receive some confirmation today that you're headed in the right direction when it comes to a decision you're making. Your instincts and your energy are returning full-force now. Go be great.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you want to turn something you've been envisioning into a reality, partnership or collaboration is the way to go today. Even if it's just a matter of needing some hope or extra inspiration, talk to your people.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're focused on your tasks and responsibilities today. And with the kind of can-do spirit that you have now, you can accomplish just about anything your heart desires. Frustrations and delays begin to clear up.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your romantic life gets a boost today, whether it's with someone new or your partner. Meanwhile, when it comes to sharing your talents or gifts, don't hold back. Bring your A-game.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today could be a good time for a home cleaning or organization project, as sprucing up your space could be the mood booster you need. Meanwhile, if your confidence has been shaky, it returns now. Go with your gut.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today, you're reminded that you can get what you want when you speak up and let people know what you need. You are loved, Virgo, and folks want to give back to you. Remember, vulnerability is a strength.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you've been working on a financial goal, you could see progress now. Meanwhile, if you've been in a situation where you've been feeling taken for granted, you're ready to change that. Know your worth.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be feeling fired up and ready to make things happen today, and there's a good chance that you can. Your words and ideas carry power now, so get them out there if you want to spark change. Express yourself.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If a financial matter has been stressing you out, you could get exactly what you need when you need it today. At the same time, if you need a time out, go ahead and take it. Rest up.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have folks rallying on your behalf now, so enjoy the popularity. An opportunity could come in by way of someone you know. That said, how can you make a difference in someone else's life today?

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

With your attention on your career and ambitions now, things are falling into place for you, even if you can't immediately see the results. As long as you trust your instincts and stay focused, you can't lose.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're called to step up and be a leader today, whether it comes to your friends or your community. Be yourself and know that you can do anything. You already have what it takes to succeed. Just do it.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Pisces.