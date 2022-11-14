Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 14, 2022
Your cosmic weather report: hopeful, creative, romantic.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 14, 2022.
Expect a gentle start to the day with the moon in tenderhearted Cancer teaming up with Venus in Scorpio and Jupiter in Pisces early this morning. Together, this cosmic combo encourages hope, healing, and creative inspiration, as well as love and compassion.
Later in the morning, the moon shifts into bold and fun-loving Leo, keeping the vibe upbeat. By the late evening, intuitive Mercury in Scorpio meets up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, while the Scorpio sun teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. This planetary pairing coupled with the Leo moon is perfect for sharing heartfelt feelings and messages. It’s also perfect for taking a much-needed time-out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might get a hunch about something. Go with it — you’re on the right track.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Lean on your community. They’re looking out for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might feel a sense of accomplishment or hope around a work-related matter. Lean into optimism.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
What’s one nice thing that you can do for yourself today? Put it at the top of your to-do list.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Take some time out to nourish your emotional well-being. Get some extra rest if you can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might receive an exciting opportunity or offer through someone you know.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you’re hoping to make a good impression or bring more attention to what you do, you will.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
There’s a strong chance you’re in a happy-go-lucky mood today. Share some of that joy with others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You may be moved to give back to others today. Let your heart guide you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It’s an excellent day to connect with people, especially new folks. You know just what to say to get them listening.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Avoid taking on more than you should. Allow people to step in and help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Let spontaneity take the lead today. You’ll find yourself in the right place at the right time.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.