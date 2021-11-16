Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 16, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 16, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is stationed in ambitious Aries for most of the day, putting us in a go-getter kind of a mood. The moon pairs up with expansive Jupiter in group-focused Aquarius, suggesting that opportunities and good vibes can be found through our network and connecting with others. By mid-morning, when the Aries moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, we get the push we need to beat our fears or overcome the obstacles standing in our way. However, under this Moon-Pluto aspect, we’ll need to be mindful of letting our temper or impatience get the better of us.

By the later afternoon, we can put the intensity in the air to good use when the sun in all-or-nothing Scorpio teams up with Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic pairing can be helpful for activities that require extra focus or determination. This Sun-Pluto combo is also good for pursuits geared toward physical or emotional healing. By later tonight, the moon moves to comfort-seeking Taurus, which encourages us to find some peace and relaxation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Before you go plowing into your next goal, take time to consider your priorities. You might find it’s better to put a goal off until the timing or circumstances are better. Have a little patience.

It’s time to release an outcome that you’ve become too attached to if you want to move forward. Don’t worry if you don’t have all the answers or if things feel uncertain. A friend could offer comforting advice.

You might be feeling a bit burned out today. Try not to put more on your plate than necessary. Take time to focus on your well-being and getting some much-needed rest.

Someone could try to get under your skin today, which could have you feeling discouraged about your accomplishments. How can you be your biggest fan today? Friends will also cheer you on.

As difficult as it might be, it’s time to walk away from something that you’re no longer invested in. Having the courage to leave is sometimes more professional or responsible than sticking around.

If you and a love interest aren’t seeing eye to eye, now’s a good time to talk about it rather than avoiding or stifling what you feel. Let authenticity shine through, even if it’s a little messy.

Someone might rile you up today with their petty or immature behavior, but you don’t have to take the bait. Don’t let them distract you from what’s really important. In addition, finances improve.

It’s time to update your method or approach when it comes to your work or something that you’re skilled at. Be open to learning some new tricks or techniques from others.

A project or opportunity could be offered to you. Before you rush into it, take a moment to determine if you have the bandwidth or capability to say yes. It’s OK if you don’t.

Be careful of obsessing over the past or things that you don’t have the power to change. Find a happy medium between looking forward to the future and finding joy in the present.

It might be best to keep your plans or your next move to yourself for the time being, especially if it concerns a work or career related matter. Not everyone needs access to your life.

You might be feeling stressed over a financial matter. By taking a step-by-step approach to fixing or addressing the problem, you can put yourself in a better position. Be optimistic.