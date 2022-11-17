Here's your daily horoscope for November 17, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 17, 2022.

You might notice that things are starting to look up a bit. That’s because analytical Mercury moves to optimistic Sagittarius early this morning, encouraging you to focus on all things inspiring, hopeful, and humorous. During Mercury’s stay in this philosophical and fun-loving sign, you might discover an increased interest in broadening your horizons by way of travel, adventure, or gaining spiritual understanding.

With the moon currently in efficient and hardworking Virgo, you could be moved to map out a plan for the future or learn something new that can be applied for practical use. If you’re feeling more wellness-focused under this Virgo moon, know that having fun and speaking your truth are two valid ways of self-care.

The spotlight is on your wellbeing today. Prioritize joy.

If your love life isn’t doing so well, what do you need to do to improve it? You may need to dig deep for the answer.

Someone you love or admire might have some sound advice or words of encouragement for you. Listen up!

Now’s the time to start scheduling important appointments that benefit your wellbeing.

You might be getting the creative itch again. Taking a course or a workshop could satisfy the craving.

Decorating your space with some festive items or pieces could be a great way to cheer yourself up.

A particular conversation may no longer be avoidable. Think on what you need to say and then make your move.

Is it time to talk about money with your partner or a financial advisor?

You might be feeling clear and focused today. It’s the perfect time to consider what’s next and map out some goals.

Your mind needs a rest. Can you carve out some quiet time during the day or schedule some time off?

You might be inspired to make some new friends. Find communities that share your passions.

Do you need to have someone put in a good word for you? Make your request.

Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.