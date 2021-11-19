In this daily horoscope for November 19, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today marks a big shift forward thanks to a game-changing Lunar Eclipse in values-driven Taurus early this morning. Thanks to the cosmic message that this eclipse is bringing, we should expect to see changes where it pertains to what we value and our sense of security. If there’s anything that we’ve been holding on to or avoiding for too long either because of insecurity, apathy, or a fear of change, this eclipse will bring those matters to the forefront now to be addressed.

Later in the morning, the moon shifts to curious and communicative Gemini. With the moon in Gemini following the Taurus eclipse, the focus turns to conversations and information. For some of us this may mean needing to have difficult or long overdue discussions necessary to adopting the changes ahead. For others, it may be a more self-reflective period spent digesting and assimilating the information revealed by the eclipse.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Money could be a bit funny now. That’s because you’re being pushed to look at your self-worth differently. Is it time for a better job or better pay? Where do you need to stop selling yourself short?

You’re undergoing a period of self-reinvention that’s focused more on self-validation rather than looking to others for approval. If it feels uncomfortable, you’re on the right track. Change isn’t always easy.

No matter how hard you try, sometimes things don’t happen or turn out the way you want. That’s OK: Sometimes your energy is best spent elsewhere or not spent at all.

There could be some friendships coming to an end as you search for the spaces where you feel more like you belong. As you look for these spaces, don’t get discouraged or close yourself off.

You could receive recognition for an achievement. However, if you’re feeling unfulfilled in your career, you’re pushed to address that. Hint: how is work affecting your quality of life?

You’re feeling like there’s something more out there for you — and you’d be right. That said, the only way you’ll be able to discover that is by taking a chance or a risk on something new.

You may be dealing with something unexpected around your finances or a family matter. You can get through this, but it will take both a village and being unflinchingly honest to do it.

You’re ready to seal the deal or move in a new direction with a professional or personal partnership. If you’re feeling any confusion around the decision, talk it out. Transparency is the key.

Health and wellness are spotlighted as you’re encouraged to take some extra care with yourself. If you’re not feeling your best, what can you add to or eliminate from your day-to-day to change that?

Where can you stand to be more confident in yourself and your talents? Having a moment in the spotlight or the public eye could highlight the answer for you. Flaunt what you’ve got.

You could be dealing with a home or family related issue that pulls you out of your comfort zone. Look to this as an opportunity to heal or break free of the past and unhealthy relationship dynamics.

Your road to fulfilling a goal might push you to strengthen your skillset or know-how. Be patient with yourself as it is a process that takes time. Meanwhile, networking can also help you.