Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 23, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 23, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in tenderhearted Cancer for the day, bringing our awareness to what we’re feeling. Whenever the moon is in Cancer, we usually find ourselves in the mood for self-care, home-cooked food, or getting cozy on the couch, as well as connecting with loved ones. With moon-opposing Venus in hardworking Capricorn in the early a.m., followed by a friendly meeting with Mars in security-oriented Scorpio a short while later, it’s a good time for handling financial or family-related matters.

By the afternoon, the Cancer moon teams up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces, which encourages us towards kindness and giving back to others. With the holidays on the way, we’re encouraged to show up on behalf of our loved ones and people in need. At the same time, this Moon-Neptune aspect also encourages us to slow down and regroup as needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

While you can't run away from your obligations today, you can take some time out to yourself to decompress and reconnect to your center. That said, a career or financial matter works out for you.

You might have lots of opinions today. Consider if what you have to share is something constructive or helpful. You have the power to inspire and motivate others in a positive way.

You're thinking about your finances and although you’re looking to spend some cash, your goal is to think more about the long term. Budgeting helps. It may also be time to ask for a raise.

You might have a lot of people vying for your time. You often have no qualms about offering backup or support to others, but today, give a little more energy to yourself. Be open to receiving, too.

Since timing is everything, you’re called to be more intentional with how you spend your time today. Look to ways that you can make things easier on yourself. Hint: organize your space.

You’re creative juices are overflowing today, which could help you with sealing the deal on an existing opportunity or creating a new one for yourself. Be confident in your gifts.

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today and as such, you might have some big things you're trying to accomplish. Look to your family or loved ones for support. They will help you.

You're pushed to go wherever you feel called to most today, especially if it helps you to get out of your head for a bit and into your heart and body. Romance is also included.

Your partner or loved one might need you to step in and help them out today. This is one of those times when doing something selfless for others is also doing something for you.

Sometimes you can do more alongside others than on your own. Look for opportunities for collaboration. Meanwhile, what you put out, returns to you. Give and give generously.

You could be receiving some hopeful updates today where it pertains to a job or financial matter. An opportunity that you’ve been wanting or pursuing finally comes through.

You’re reminded that you’re just as talented and smart as anyone out there, so start believing a little more in yourself and what you can do.